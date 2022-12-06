https://sputniknews.com/20221206/warnock-vs-walker-georgia-holds-runoff-election-for-contested-us-senate-seat-1105112080.html

Warnock vs. Walker: Georgia Holds Runoff Election for Contested US Senate Seat

Warnock vs. Walker: Georgia Holds Runoff Election for Contested US Senate Seat

Voters in the US state of Georgia are heading to the polls on Tuesday to settle a very close race for one of the state's two US Senate seats

Actually, voters have been casting their ballots since last week, after a court ruled it could begin on November 26. The following days shattered state records as over 1.8 million Georgians voted in that week.The winner will serve a full six-year term in the US Senate, the upper chamber of the US Congress, which includes two delegates from each state, regardless of its population. The balance of power in the Senate hangs on the outcome of the Georgia runoff election, since Democrats have 48 senators and Republicans have 49, but the 2 Independent senators both side with the Democrats. In the event of a tie, the tie-breaking vote is cast by US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.Georgia’s other senator is Sen. John Ossoff, a Democrat who took office in 2021.Democrat US Senator Rev. Raphael WarnockWarnock took office in 2020 in a special election set in motion by the early retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson a year prior. Kemp appointed Republican Kelly Loeffler to replace Isakson for the remainder of his term. Like in 2022, the 2020 vote between Warnock and Loeffler was too close to call, so a December runoff vote was held, which Warnock lost.Warnock’s politics are fairly in line with the Democrats’ platform, supporting expanding access to healthcare, abortion, LGBTQ rights, more funding for anti-COVID-19 measures, and the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. He is against the death penalty and “concealed carry” permits for firearms. However, he has worked across the aisle on important infrastructure legislation with Republican colleagues.Republican Herschel WalkerIn an unusual twist, Warnock’s challenger, Herschel Walker, is also a Black man. Walker is a career athlete, playing college-level, then professional football as a running back, during which he was a mainstay of the Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s dominance of American football, and even joined the US’ national bobsledding team at the 1992 Winter Olympic Games in France. He later started Renaissance Man Food Services, which distributes chicken products.Walker has continued to support Trump’s claims of election fraud in the 2020 US presidential election, even after the US Capitol breach on January 6, 2021. Georgia was a major battleground in that election, with Trump pressuring the state’s Republican government to alter the election results in his favor. His political positions largely align with other Republicans, including opposing abortion and transgender rights, being critical of efforts to combat climate change, and supporting Trump’s wall at the US-Mexico border and personal gun ownership.In the weeks leading up to the November 8 election, Walker struggled to fend off accusations of hypocrisy after an ex-girlfriend of his told US media about how he supported her aborting a pregnancy while they were together and even financed the procedure. Walker has denied the claims.

