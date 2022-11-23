https://sputniknews.com/20221123/this-erection-is-about-the-people-herschel-walkers-gaffe-on-fox-news-goes-viral-1104611707.html

‘This Erection is About the People’: Herschel Walker’s Gaffe on Fox News Goes Viral

Walker is a former football running back who is campaigning in Georgia as a Republican nominee for US Senate.

US Senate candidate Herschel Walker is going viral… well, not him but a gaffe that the former athlete made on Fox News while seated between Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC). As it happens, when asked to comment about the recent criticism he had been receiving, Walker said: “First of all this election is more than Herschel Walker, this erection is about the people.”And just like that, social media went wild with Walker's verbal slip-up.Walker’s gaffe is made even more unfortunate by its timing: one day earlier the second woman who had accused Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion renewed her accusations after the Senate candidate dismissed her claims.The woman has backed up the allegation with letters, audio recordings and pages from her personal diary, all of which Walker has denied. The pair were allegedly in a relationship for six years while he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys, and paid for her abortion in 1993.The first woman who alleged Herschel paid for her abortion came forward in early October, noting Walker had paid for the abortion when the pair were dating in 2009. The first woman also came forward with evidence including a $575 receipt for the abortion, a signed $700 check from Walker, and a card from the Senate candidate which read “get well.”“I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” the first accuser said when asked why she had come forward with information that contradicted Walker’s strict ant-abortion policies. “We all deserve better.”

