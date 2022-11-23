International
‘This Erection is About the People’: Herschel Walker’s Gaffe on Fox News Goes Viral
‘This Erection is About the People’: Herschel Walker’s Gaffe on Fox News Goes Viral
Walker is a former football running back who is campaigning in Georgia as a Republican nominee for US Senate. The candidate, who is running on an extreme... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
US Senate candidate Herschel Walker is going viral… well, not him but a gaffe that the former athlete made on Fox News while seated between Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC). As it happens, when asked to comment about the recent criticism he had been receiving, Walker said: “First of all this election is more than Herschel Walker, this erection is about the people.”And just like that, social media went wild with Walker's verbal slip-up.Walker’s gaffe is made even more unfortunate by its timing: one day earlier the second woman who had accused Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion renewed her accusations after the Senate candidate dismissed her claims.The woman has backed up the allegation with letters, audio recordings and pages from her personal diary, all of which Walker has denied. The pair were allegedly in a relationship for six years while he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys, and paid for her abortion in 1993.The first woman who alleged Herschel paid for her abortion came forward in early October, noting Walker had paid for the abortion when the pair were dating in 2009. The first woman also came forward with evidence including a $575 receipt for the abortion, a signed $700 check from Walker, and a card from the Senate candidate which read “get well.”“I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” the first accuser said when asked why she had come forward with information that contradicted Walker’s strict ant-abortion policies. “We all deserve better.”
‘This Erection is About the People’: Herschel Walker’s Gaffe on Fox News Goes Viral

21:13 GMT 23.11.2022
© AP Photo / Meg KinnardGeorgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker smiles during remarks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Ga. Walker's appearance was his first following reports that a woman who said Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is actually mother of one of his children - undercutting Walker's claims he didn't know who she was.
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker smiles during remarks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Ga. Walker's appearance was his first following reports that a woman who said Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is actually mother of one of his children - undercutting Walker's claims he didn't know who she was. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2022
© AP Photo / Meg Kinnard
Mary Manley
All materials
Walker is a former football running back who is campaigning in Georgia as a Republican nominee for US Senate. The candidate, who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform, has become a controversial topic as two women have come forward with claims the candidate pressured them into, and paid for their abortions.
US Senate candidate Herschel Walker is going viral… well, not him but a gaffe that the former athlete made on Fox News while seated between Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
As it happens, when asked to comment about the recent criticism he had been receiving, Walker said: “First of all this election is more than Herschel Walker, this erection is about the people.”
And just like that, social media went wild with Walker's verbal slip-up.
Walker’s gaffe is made even more unfortunate by its timing: one day earlier the second woman who had accused Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion renewed her accusations after the Senate candidate dismissed her claims.
The woman has backed up the allegation with letters, audio recordings and pages from her personal diary, all of which Walker has denied. The pair were allegedly in a relationship for six years while he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys, and paid for her abortion in 1993.

“I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie and I’m not going to entertain it,” Walker had said in response to the latest claim.

The first woman who alleged Herschel paid for her abortion came forward in early October, noting Walker had paid for the abortion when the pair were dating in 2009. The first woman also came forward with evidence including a $575 receipt for the abortion, a signed $700 check from Walker, and a card from the Senate candidate which read “get well.”
“I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” the first accuser said when asked why she had come forward with information that contradicted Walker’s strict ant-abortion policies. “We all deserve better.”
