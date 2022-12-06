https://sputniknews.com/20221206/russia-increased-oil-production-by-22-to-488mln-tonnes-in-11-months-senior-official-1105088824.html

Russia Increased Oil Production by 2.2% to 488Mln Tonnes in 11 Months: Senior Official

Russia Increased Oil Production by 2.2% to 488Mln Tonnes in 11 Months: Senior Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia increased oil production by 2.2% up to 488 million tonnes over the 11 months of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak...

"[Russia's oil production amounted to] 488 [million tonnes] in 11 months, yes. It is an increase of 2.2%," Novak told reporters.Last week, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The price cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark. The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia also agreed on the same day to set a $60 price cap on Russian oil.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was preparing a response to the decision by the US-led collective West to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and will never recognize the measure.

