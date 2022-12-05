https://sputniknews.com/20221205/russian-oil-prices-to-change-after-introduction-of-cap-by-west-kremlin-says-1105053740.html

Russian Oil Prices to Change After Introduction of Cap by West, Kremlin Says

Russian Oil Prices to Change After Introduction of Cap by West, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The cost of Russian oil after the introduction of a price cap by the West will change, this was a step towards destabilizing global energy... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-05T10:15+0000

2022-12-05T10:15+0000

2022-12-05T10:15+0000

russia

russia

oil

price

european union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg

"[The price] will change. One thing is clear and undeniable: the adoption of these decisions is a step towards destabilizing global energy markets," Peskov told reporters when asked if Europeans and the world should prepare for higher prices, as the US convinces allies that nothing will change.Last week, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia also agreed that same day to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia.

russia

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, oil prices, cap, west