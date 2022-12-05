https://sputniknews.com/20221205/beijing-on-oil-price-cap-all-should-make-constructive-efforts-to-secure-global-supplies-1105045376.html

Beijing on Oil Price Cap: All Should Make Constructive Efforts to Secure Global Supplies

Beijing on Oil Price Cap: All Should Make Constructive Efforts to Secure Global Supplies

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on all parties to make constructive efforts to secure global oil supplies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-05T07:53+0000

2022-12-05T07:53+0000

2022-12-05T07:53+0000

world

russia

china

oil

price

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097841995_0:276:3083:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_f18d6375a88874bc7cf2fefbb3da4764.jpg

"Oil is one of the world's major commodities, and ensuring the security of the global energy supply is paramount. We believe that all parties should make constructive efforts to this end," the spokeswoman told reporters.When asked whether Beijing will join to the price cap, the diplomat said that China and Russia conduct energy cooperation on the basis of respect and mutual benefit.Last week, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia also agreed that same day to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

beijing, oil price cap, global supplies, russia