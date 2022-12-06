LIVE UPDATES: Oil Tank Caught Fire in Russia's Kursk Region Airfield After Drone Attack - Governor

Oil Tank Caught Fire in Russia's Kursk Region Airfield After Drone Attack - Authorities

An oil tank near the Kursk airfield caught fire as a result of a drone attack, according to the Governor of Kursk region Roman Starovoit.

"As a result of a drone attack an oil tank near the Kursk airfield caught fire. There were no casualties. The fire is under control. Emergency services are working on site," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Defense has announced that Ukrainian forces attempted to carry out attacks against Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions using Soviet-era jet-powered drones.

The drones, flying at low altitudes, were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defense forces, the military said.