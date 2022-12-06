International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/live-updates-oil-tank-caught-fire-near-kursk-airfield-after-drone-attack---authorities-1105083379.html
LIVE UPDATES: Oil Tank Caught Fire in Russia's Kursk Region Airfield After Drone Attack - Governor
LIVE UPDATES: Oil Tank Caught Fire in Russia's Kursk Region Airfield After Drone Attack - Governor
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased its attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T04:51+0000
2022-12-06T05:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16043/37/160433711_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4988dc06b0ec02f5c63190c393438c.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16043/37/160433711_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_0299ed93f6d378d2d810a1fa52bcf755.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, special military operation, ukraine
russia, special military operation, ukraine
Russian firefighters - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Oil Tank Caught Fire in Russia's Kursk Region Airfield After Drone Attack - Governor

04:51 GMT 06.12.2022 (Updated: 05:37 GMT 06.12.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased its attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.
Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow believes was plotted and carried out by Kiev.
The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been put out of service.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:36 GMT 06.12.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Zaporozhye NPP Industrial Zone
05:19 GMT 06.12.2022
UN Security Council to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday
04:55 GMT 06.12.2022
Oil Tank Caught Fire in Russia's Kursk Region Airfield After Drone Attack - Authorities
An oil tank near the Kursk airfield caught fire as a result of a drone attack, according to the Governor of Kursk region Roman Starovoit.
"As a result of a drone attack an oil tank near the Kursk airfield caught fire. There were no casualties. The fire is under control. Emergency services are working on site," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Defense has announced that Ukrainian forces attempted to carry out attacks against Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions using Soviet-era jet-powered drones.
The drones, flying at low altitudes, were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defense forces, the military said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала