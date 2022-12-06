LIVE UPDATES: Oil Tank Caught Fire in Russia's Kursk Region Airfield After Drone Attack - Governor

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow believes was plotted and carried out by Kiev.
The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been put out of service.
