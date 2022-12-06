https://sputniknews.com/20221206/hungary-slaps-down-18-billion-eu-aid-package-for-kiev-1105112269.html

Hungary Slaps Down €18 Billion EU Aid Package for Kiev

Hungary Slaps Down €18 Billion EU Aid Package for Kiev

Hungary has adhered to an independent position on Ukraine throughout the current crisis, owing to its difficult relationship with Kiev. The two have been... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-06T16:49+0000

2022-12-06T16:49+0000

2022-12-06T17:13+0000

world

hungary

ukraine

european union

aid

assistance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107756/65/1077566575_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_586882fbcacf5a2276ec0690c6a2f118.jpg

Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga has blocked an €18 billion concessionary loan package for Ukraine.The meeting also included talks on the ongoing "rule of law" spat between Brussels and Budapest, under which the EU has threatened to suspend some €7.5 billion in funds promised to Hungary over its failure to pass a 17-point series of reforms, as well as a new 15 percent global flat tax rate for large corporations. Hungary and the rest of the EU failed to agree on any of these issues at Tuesday's gathering.On Ukraine, Hungarian officials had previously indicated that Budapest would prefer that countries provide assistance on a bilateral basis, not an EU-wide mechanism, through which new financial support would be provided via the issuance of debt.“In the end, agreement was found on formulations that allow a flexible and quick way to deploy funds to Ukraine without fundamentally changing the way the EU manages its funds. I say agreement, but in reality that agreement was minus one,” EU Council Economic and Financial Committee Chairman Tuomas Saarenheimo complained.“Ukraine is a country at war, it desperately needs our support and we just cannot allow one member state to delay and derail this EU financial support,” EC Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said. “We must deliver it, one way or another, and we will do it.”The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly demonstrated its independence from Brussels on a broad range of domestic and foreign policy issues, from immigration to tolerance for "civil society" organizations operating in Hungary. Amid the Ukraine crisis, Hungary has refused to reduce energy deliveries from Russia, and refused to allow NATO to send military equipment to Ukraine through its territory.Budapest’s approach to the crisis stems in part from its criticism of successive Ukrainian governments’ treatment of the 156,000+ strong community of ethnic Hungarians living in southwestern Ukraine, near the border with Hungary, who have faced discrimination, and been deprived of their right to receive an education in their native language.On Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for a review of anti-Russian sanctions, saying that Europe’s energy crisis would have to be addressed “swiftly” to prevent its industrial base from disappearing.

https://sputniknews.com/20221126/top-hungarian-diplomat-slams-european-parliament-for-politicizing-rule-of-law-row-1104737681.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221206/which-countries-can-officially-dodge-compliance-with-g7-price-cap-on-russias-oil-1105084522.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221206/hungarian-prime-minister-calls-for-review-of-sanctions-against-moscow-1105086275.html

hungary

ukraine

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

hungary, ukraine, aid, assistance, european union, block, veto