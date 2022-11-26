https://sputniknews.com/20221126/top-hungarian-diplomat-slams-european-parliament-for-politicizing-rule-of-law-row-1104737681.html

Top Hungarian Diplomat Slams European Parliament for Politicizing Rule-of-Law Row

Top Hungarian Diplomat Slams European Parliament for Politicizing Rule-of-Law Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused the European Parliament and EU critics of the conservative Hungarian government on... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-26T18:11+0000

2022-11-26T18:11+0000

2022-11-26T18:11+0000

world

europe

hungary

eu

democracy

right-wing parties

peter szijjarto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105463/42/1054634276_0:0:1200:675_1920x0_80_0_0_1a19f837550800f89e3a8b747bb6efb9.jpg

"Currently, there are political perceptions against Hungary because there is a conservative, Christian-Democrat government in place for the last 12 years and, on top of that, we are successful," he told French media.The European Commission proposed in September that the Council of the EU freeze 7.5 billion euro ($7.8 billion) in EU budget funding for Hungary, citing corruption, after the EU executive triggered the rule-of-law conditionality mechanism against it in April.The European Parliament voted 416-124 on Thursday in favor of keeping the freeze on, arguing that 17 remedial actions agreed by Brussels and Budapest were not sufficient to address "the existing risks to the EU’s financial interests," even if implemented fully. The Council has until December 19 to make a decision.Szijjarto insisted that the parliament had no say in the matter and accused the leftist-majority legislature of being a "political body making political judgments."He also criticized western European critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban of showing "a big and shameful disrespect toward the Hungarian people," who had chosen the conservative Fidesz party to lead their country.The foreign minister again rejected accusations of systematic corruption against Hungary, arguing that widespread corruption would not have allowed a national economy to grow. He also added that "our GDP has been growing by an amount that is well above the European average."

hungary

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary corruption, corruption in hungary, why is hungary accused of corruption, right-wing government in hungary, politicizing rule-of-law, conservative government, hungarian conservatives, hungary and eu, hungary eu relations,