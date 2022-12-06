International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
Indian Court Dismisses Plea Seeking 'Real Age & History' of Taj Mahal
Indian Court Dismisses Plea Seeking 'Real Age & History' of Taj Mahal

14:22 GMT 06.12.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov / Go to the mediabankTourists on the territory of the Taj Mahal palace in the city of Agra
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Located in Agra city, the architectural wonder was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for being "the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage."
The Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition that sought to learn the "real age" and "real history" of the Taj Mahal on Monday.
"As far as your demand to order an enquiry into the age of the Taj Mahal, I don't even know my age… So let it be," Justice M. R. Shah told a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Surjit Yadav, the petitioner.
"We are not here to reopen history. Let history continue," the court told the petitioner.
The court asked Yadav to make a representation before the Archaeological Survey of India.
Yadav, in his petition, said that according to his research, a mansion already existed at the site where the Taj Mahal was built.
In October, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also filed a petition with the Allahabad High Court requesting that it open 22 rooms of the world-famous structure.
Dismissing the petition, the High Court said, "Tomorrow you'll come and ask us to go to the chambers of the honourable judges? Please, don't make a mockery of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) system."
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that the rooms at the Mughal-era monument remain sealed because of security reasons.
