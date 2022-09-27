https://sputniknews.com/20220927/indian-supreme-court-bans-all-comercial-activities-near-taj-mahal-1101264761.html
Indian Supreme Court Bans All Comercial Activities Near Taj Mahal
Indian Supreme Court Bans All Comercial Activities Near Taj Mahal
The Taj Mahal is one of the most beloved monuments in the world — but its marble walls are under threat of losing the iconic ivory-white color due to... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T09:50+0000
2022-09-27T09:50+0000
2022-09-27T09:50+0000
india
taj mahal
tourism
ecology
unesco
unesco world heritage site
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105169/92/1051699241_0:203:2465:1590_1920x0_80_0_0_647077fa66210194b05b0be225f44af2.jpg
India's Supreme Court has ordered the Agra Development Authority to immediately cease all commercial activity within a 500-meter radius of the peripheral wall of the Taj Mahal.The white marble of the Taj Mahal was noticed to be turning a hazy shade of yellowish green due to increasing pollution nearby: carbon nanoparticles in the air are causing the marble surface of the mausoleum to slowly lose its luster, according to a study that addresses why the iconic monument is fading.The Supreme Court was informed that a similar ruling was issued in May 2000, but needs to be reiterated.The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Officials maintain a no-go area 500 meters around the structure for construction and enforce strict vehicle regulations. There is also a ban on burning firewood near the monument and municipal solid waste and agricultural waste throughout the territory.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105169/92/1051699241_38:0:2427:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_b188f9240698e1a3995f03b3469ec780.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taj mahal, tourism, ecology, unesco, unesco world heritage site
taj mahal, tourism, ecology, unesco, unesco world heritage site
Indian Supreme Court Bans All Comercial Activities Near Taj Mahal
The Taj Mahal is one of the most beloved monuments in the world — but its marble walls are under threat of losing the iconic ivory-white color due to pollution. The Indian government has been taking efforts to preserve the UNESCO world heritage site in its original look.
India's Supreme Court has ordered the Agra Development Authority to immediately cease all commercial activity within a 500-meter radius of the peripheral wall of the Taj Mahal.
The white marble of the Taj Mahal was noticed to be turning a hazy shade of yellowish green due to increasing pollution nearby: carbon nanoparticles in the air are causing the marble surface of the mausoleum to slowly lose its luster, according to a study
that addresses why the iconic monument is fading.
The Supreme Court was informed that a similar ruling was issued in May 2000, but needs to be reiterated.
"We allow a prayer that reads: 'Instruct the Agra Development Authority to cease any commercial activity within 500 meters of the boundary/peripheral wall of the Taj Mahal monument, which must comply with Article 14.' Constitution of India," the Supreme Court stated in its ruling.
The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Officials maintain a no-go area 500 meters around the structure for construction and enforce strict vehicle regulations. There is also a ban on burning firewood near the monument and municipal solid waste and agricultural waste throughout the territory.