Indian Supreme Court Bans All Comercial Activities Near Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal is one of the most beloved monuments in the world — but its marble walls are under threat of losing the iconic ivory-white color due to... 27.09.2022

India's Supreme Court has ordered the Agra Development Authority to immediately cease all commercial activity within a 500-meter radius of the peripheral wall of the Taj Mahal.The white marble of the Taj Mahal was noticed to be turning a hazy shade of yellowish green due to increasing pollution nearby: carbon nanoparticles in the air are causing the marble surface of the mausoleum to slowly lose its luster, according to a study that addresses why the iconic monument is fading.The Supreme Court was informed that a similar ruling was issued in May 2000, but needs to be reiterated.The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Officials maintain a no-go area 500 meters around the structure for construction and enforce strict vehicle regulations. There is also a ban on burning firewood near the monument and municipal solid waste and agricultural waste throughout the territory.

