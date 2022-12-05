https://sputniknews.com/20221205/all-india-football-federation-pulls-out-of-race-to-host-afc-asian-cup-1105054428.html

All India Football Federation Pulls Out of Race to Host AFC Asian Cup

In a bid to improve football infrastructure in the country and provide global exposure to its players, India has hosted many multi-nation events of late. 05.12.2022, Sputnik International

In a surprise move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday withdrew from the race to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.India and Saudi Arabia were the two countries vying to organize the event, but the Indian football body chose to pull the plug on their bid, declaring that it needed to dedicate more time and money to promote the development and growth of the sport in India.The decision comes at a time when India's governing body of football has been pushing hard to host continental tournaments in the country.In October, India hosted the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Earlier in January, the AIFF hosted the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.The AIFF further stated that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been informed about its decision.Soon after India's move, the AFC said that the organization will now take a call on handing the hosting rights of the 2027 edition of the prestigious continental competition to Saudi Arabia during its session in Manama in February.Meanwhile, the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will now take place in Qatar after China, the original host of the tournament, pulled out following a huge spike in COVID-19 infections in the country in recent weeks.

