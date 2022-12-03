https://sputniknews.com/20221203/argentina-advances-to-quarter-finals-at-2022-fifa-world-cup-1105015519.html
Argentina Advances to Quarter-Finals at 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina Advances to Quarter-Finals at 2022 FIFA World Cup
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentina beat Australia 2:1 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will now play against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
Lionel Messi scored the first goal at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Saturday, which was followed by a goal from Julian Alvarez.Toward the end of the match, Australia’s Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal in the 77th minute.Lionel Messi played his 1,000th career game on Saturday and his 169th for team Argentina (100th as Argentina captain).Argentina will now face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on December 9.
Lionel Messi scored the first goal at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Saturday, which was followed by a goal from Julian Alvarez.
Toward the end of the match, Australia’s Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal in the 77th minute.
Lionel Messi played his 1,000th career game on Saturday and his 169th for team Argentina (100th as Argentina captain).
Argentina will now face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on December 9.