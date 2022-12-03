https://sputniknews.com/20221203/argentina-advances-to-quarter-finals-at-2022-fifa-world-cup-1105015519.html

Argentina Advances to Quarter-Finals at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina Advances to Quarter-Finals at 2022 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentina beat Australia 2:1 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will now play against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-03T21:41+0000

2022-12-03T21:41+0000

2022-12-03T21:41+0000

fifa

fifa world cup 2022

argentina

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106548/48/1065484833_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_9cb22c2da941ed395f66079b34fd8da1.jpg

Lionel Messi scored the first goal at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Saturday, which was followed by a goal from Julian Alvarez.Toward the end of the match, Australia’s Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal in the 77th minute.Lionel Messi played his 1,000th career game on Saturday and his 169th for team Argentina (100th as Argentina captain).Argentina will now face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on December 9.

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fifa, fifa world cup 2022, argentina, football