Football Legend Pele Feeling 'Strong' After Reports He Was Moved to 'End-of-Life Palliative Care'
Football Legend Pele Feeling 'Strong' After Reports He Was Moved to 'End-of-Life Palliative Care'
Brazilian football star Pele, who had a tumor removed a year ago, was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, then reported to be making routine monthly visits.
The 82-year-old three-time World Cup winner has posted on Instagram* that he is feeling “strong” after reports appeared in Brazilian media that Pele had been moved to an “end-of-life palliative care” ward at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil because his body had stopped responding to chemotherapy.On 30 November, it was reported that Pele had been hospitalized. Two days later, the footballer said on his social media that the hospitalization was a "routine monthly visit". The hospital said the Brazilian was diagnosed with a respiratory infection, but his condition remained stable.Last September, the three-time world champion underwent surgery for a tumor in his colon to be removed and was hospitalized for almost a month.Pele is the only three-time world champion (1958, 1962, 1970). He played 92 games for the Brazilian national team and scored 77 goals. The forward played for Brazilian Santos (1956-1974) and American New York Cosmos (1975-1977).Along with Argentine Diego Maradona, Pele was named the best player of the 20th century by the International Football Association (FIFA).*Instagram is banned in Russia for its extremist activities.
05:21 GMT 04.12.2022
Brazilian football star Pele, who had a tumor removed a year ago, was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, then reported to be making routine monthly visits.
The 82-year-old three-time World Cup winner has posted on Instagram* that he is feeling “strong” after reports appeared in Brazilian media that Pele had been moved to an “end-of-life palliative care” ward at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil because his body had stopped responding to chemotherapy.
"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watching Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything," he wrote.
On 30 November, it was reported that Pele had been hospitalized. Two days later, the footballer said on his social media that the hospitalization was a "routine monthly visit". The hospital said the Brazilian was diagnosed with a respiratory infection, but his condition remained stable.
Last September, the three-time world champion underwent surgery for a tumor in his colon to be removed and was hospitalized for almost a month.
Pele is the only three-time world champion (1958, 1962, 1970). He played 92 games for the Brazilian national team and scored 77 goals. The forward played for Brazilian Santos (1956-1974) and American New York Cosmos (1975-1977).
Along with Argentine Diego Maradona, Pele was named the best player of the 20th century by the International Football Association (FIFA).
*Instagram is banned in Russia for its extremist activities.
