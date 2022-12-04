https://sputniknews.com/20221204/football-legend-pele-feeling-strong-after-reports-he-was-moved-to-end-of-life-palliative-care-1105017774.html

Football Legend Pele Feeling 'Strong' After Reports He Was Moved to 'End-of-Life Palliative Care'

The 82-year-old three-time World Cup winner has posted on Instagram* that he is feeling “strong” after reports appeared in Brazilian media that Pele had been moved to an “end-of-life palliative care” ward at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil because his body had stopped responding to chemotherapy.On 30 November, it was reported that Pele had been hospitalized. Two days later, the footballer said on his social media that the hospitalization was a "routine monthly visit". The hospital said the Brazilian was diagnosed with a respiratory infection, but his condition remained stable.Last September, the three-time world champion underwent surgery for a tumor in his colon to be removed and was hospitalized for almost a month.Pele is the only three-time world champion (1958, 1962, 1970). He played 92 games for the Brazilian national team and scored 77 goals. The forward played for Brazilian Santos (1956-1974) and American New York Cosmos (1975-1977).Along with Argentine Diego Maradona, Pele was named the best player of the 20th century by the International Football Association (FIFA).*Instagram is banned in Russia for its extremist activities.

