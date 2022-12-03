Brazil Football Icon Pele Moved Into Palliative Care as Chemotherapy No Longer Works For Him
© AFP 2022 / JOEDSON ALVESIn this file photo taken on June 25, 2008, Brazilian soccer legend Edson Arantes do Nacimento, known as Pele, looks on as he attends the opening ceremony of the "Marks of the King" exhibition in Brasilia.
Since September 2021, the 80-year-old legendary Brazilian footballer, who led his country to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970, has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment in his fight with a colon tumor, which has prompted his hospitalization several times. The former player was admitted to hospital last week.
Iconic football superstar Pele has been moved into a “palliative care” ward at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy, Brazilian media reported on Saturday.
The 80-year-old legend was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday suffering from “general swelling” and “heart failure,” before doctors said his body was “no longer” responding to chemotherapy treatment against colon cancer. He has been undergoing the treatment since September 2021.
Following the reports of Pele being moved to an “end-of-life palliative care” ward in the hospital in order to relieve his pain, many football fans, players and celebrities expressed their support for the Brazilian player. Among them was Pele's former club, Santos FC, which wished him well.
É o mundo inteiro desejando melhoras e junto contigo, Rei @Pele! 👑🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/ozCM4TXzxc— Santos FC (@SantosFC) December 3, 2022
“Pele is responsible for Brazil being known worldwide. He deserves our respect and positive energies,” tweeted Brazilian actor Mauricio Meirelles, calling for social media to only send positive vibes.
Pelé é o responsável pelo Brasil ser conhecido no mundo inteiro. Merece o nosso respeito e energias positivas. Que as redes sociais não atrapalhem qualquer positividade .— Mauricio Meirelles (@MauMeirelles) December 3, 2022
Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team player Kylian Mbappe also posted on Twitter, calling on his followers to “pray for the King.”
Pray for the King 👑🙏🏽🇧🇷 @Pele— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022
The International Federation of Association Football FIFA has also extended well-wishes for the legendary Brazilian footballer, who helped his country to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970.
Get well soon, @Pele 🙏🔟🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/QPZGpxwupL— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 2, 2022