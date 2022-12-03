https://sputniknews.com/20221203/brazil-football-icon-pele-moved-into-palliative-care-as-chemotherapy-no-longer-works-for-him-1105012606.html

Brazil Football Icon Pele Moved Into Palliative Care as Chemotherapy No Longer Works For Him

Iconic football superstar Pele has been moved into a “palliative care” ward at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy, Brazilian media reported on Saturday.

Iconic football superstar Pele has been moved into a “palliative care” ward at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy, Brazilian media reported on Saturday.The 80-year-old legend was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday suffering from “general swelling” and “heart failure,” before doctors said his body was “no longer” responding to chemotherapy treatment against colon cancer. He has been undergoing the treatment since September 2021.Following the reports of Pele being moved to an “end-of-life palliative care” ward in the hospital in order to relieve his pain, many football fans, players and celebrities expressed their support for the Brazilian player. Among them was Pele's former club, Santos FC, which wished him well.Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team player Kylian Mbappe also posted on Twitter, calling on his followers to “pray for the King.”The International Federation of Association Football FIFA has also extended well-wishes for the legendary Brazilian footballer, who helped his country to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

