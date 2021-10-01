https://sputniknews.com/20211001/punching-the-air-more-than-usual-pele-released-from-hospital-1089567480.html

'Punching the Air' More Than Usual: Pele Released From Hospital

The legendary Brazilian footballer was brought to the hospital in early September to have a tumor in his colon removed. At one point the 80-year-old was... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

Pele has been discharged from the hospital after nearly a month of therapy.In the same post, the former football player also thanked the staff of the hospital, who "made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome." And no less important, he thanked everyone who supported him in difficult times, and those who "from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love."Pele had been released from intensive care on September 14, but returned later that week after taking a "little step back," suffering some breathing problems.On September 4, the 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon and spent several days in intensive care. Pele was "stable" and would "continue with chemotherapy" after being discharged, his doctor at Albert Einstein Hospital reportedly said.

