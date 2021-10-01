Registration was successful!
'Punching the Air' More Than Usual: Pele Released From Hospital
'Punching the Air' More Than Usual: Pele Released From Hospital
The legendary Brazilian footballer was brought to the hospital in early September to have a tumor in his colon removed. At one point the 80-year-old was...
brazil
sport
health
pele
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089567425_0:481:2785:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3142b28ed6d406a93d0d969e94ef1254.jpg
Pele has been discharged from the hospital after nearly a month of therapy.
'Punching the Air' More Than Usual: Pele Released From Hospital

03:49 GMT 01.10.2021
Soccer legend Pele attends the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo during the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 14, 2018.
Soccer legend Pele attends the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo during the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 14, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The legendary Brazilian footballer was brought to the hospital in early September to have a tumor in his colon removed. At one point the 80-year-old was reportedly "rushed" into the intensive care unit.
Pele has been discharged from the hospital after nearly a month of therapy.

"When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey. Focus on your happiness," Pele captioned his photo in an Instagram post. "It's true that I can't jump anymore, but these past few days, I've been punching the air more times than usual. I am so happy to be back at home."

In the same post, the former football player also thanked the staff of the hospital, who "made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome." And no less important, he thanked everyone who supported him in difficult times, and those who "from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love."
Pele had been released from intensive care on September 14, but returned later that week after taking a "little step back," suffering some breathing problems.
On September 4, the 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon and spent several days in intensive care. Pele was "stable" and would "continue with chemotherapy" after being discharged, his doctor at Albert Einstein Hospital reportedly said.
