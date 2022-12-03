https://sputniknews.com/20221203/biden-signs-rail-agreement-kanye-off-twitter-again-pentagon-debuts-bomber--1104987394.html

Biden Signs Rail Agreement, Kanye Off Twitter Again, Pentagon Debuts Bomber

Biden Signs Rail Agreement, Kanye Off Twitter Again, Pentagon Debuts Bomber

The New York Times newsroom threatens to walk out, and the US goes after abuses in the meatpacking industry. 03.12.2022

Biden Signs Rail Agreement, Kanye Off Twitter Again, Pentagon Debuts Bomber The New York Times newsroom threatens to walk out, and the US goes after abuses in the meatpacking industry.

Economist, author, and radio host Dr. Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Congress imposing a deal on rail workers and what it means for collective bargaining rights, whether the French and US leaders can avert a trade war between the US and the EU, the collapse of German exports, and new economic numbers released today on American jobs and wages.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses hope for talks between Russia and Ukraine, the fallout from a series of letter bombs in Spain, and the Pentagon’s new bomber.Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses the recent appellate decision to drop the special master in the case of Donald Trump’s classified documents, CNN and Washington Post layoffs this week and what they signal for television news and print journalism, shakeups with the Democratic primary schedule, how the divisions in the GOP yield questions about who will become the next House speaker, and how the Democrat’s intervention in the rail labor crisis will affect their relationship to labor.The Misfits also discuss Kanye West’s continued descent, Ukraine banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Tennessee’s roadkill harvesting, and Santa Claus’ tomb.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

