Jeffries Replaces Pelosi, NYC Hospitalizes Mentally Ill, Macron in DC

U.S. and Mexico square up for trade war over corn, and seven U.S. Senators call for the release of longtime Native American political prisoner Leonard Peltier. 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

Jeffries Replaces Pelosi, NYC Hospitalizes Mentally Ill, Macron in DC U.S. and Mexico square up for trade war over corn, and seven U.S. Senators call for the release of longtime Native American political prisoner Leonard Peltier.

International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Washington this week amid rising European economic resentment toward the US, ongoing EU negotiations over a cap on Russian oil, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s remarks on Ukrainian casualties, and calls for sanctions on the Israeli military.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the colonial history of France in Africa paired with current anti-French measures in the Sahel region, and what the real outcomes of the Gates Foundation’s investments in Africa are.Journalist and author Dan Lazare discusses the seditious conspiracy verdict for Oath Keepers leaders over their January 6 actions, the overwhelming Senate vote to support ending the Defense of Marriage Act, next steps for the railway worker standoff after Congress votes to impose a deal on union workers, and New York City’s move to involuntarily institutionalize mentally ill peoples.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s disdain of books and the books he thinks are necessary for aspiring leaders.The Misfits also discuss UNESCO designating baguettes as intangible cultural heritage, Melbourne cockatoos dropping potted plants, layoffs beginning at CNN, and the murder charges against the daughter of a Bush administration official.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

