https://sputniknews.com/20221130/muffler-wanted-delhi-citizens-question-city-chief-about-missing-winter-accessory--1104885558.html

Muffler Wanted: Delhi Citizens Question City Chief About Missing Winter Accessory

Muffler Wanted: Delhi Citizens Question City Chief About Missing Winter Accessory

Arvind Kejriwal has been spotted wearing his trademark thick scarf, aka muffler, in public on a regular basis, earning him the nickname 'Mufflerman'. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T12:31+0000

2022-11-30T12:31+0000

2022-11-30T12:31+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

elections

elections

election

election

arvind kejriwal

aam aadmi party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104887543_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a4f90bfdbff9c8be9abab8dd927d44f1.jpg

Delhi voters have decried a missing muffler as the city's municipal election campaign nears its final phase and politicians increase their interactions with voters.One local woman opted to ask Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal about his missing 'trademark' muffler on Wednesday.Kejriwal's pet style of wearing mufflers around his ears has often been humorously described by Tweeples as the unofficial declaration of winter. On social media, the hashtag #MufflerMan has been used for Kejriwal.During the election campaign in the Indian capital, the image of a faceless man with a muffler is similarly used, which is now accepted as the image of Kejriwal.Polls are to be held on December 4, with the result to be announced on December 7.

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

arvind kejriwal, muffler man, india, delhi, mufflerman, mcd election, aam aadmi party, #mufflerman