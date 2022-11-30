https://sputniknews.com/20221130/muffler-wanted-delhi-citizens-question-city-chief-about-missing-winter-accessory--1104885558.html
Muffler Wanted: Delhi Citizens Question City Chief About Missing Winter Accessory
Arvind Kejriwal has been spotted wearing his trademark thick scarf, aka muffler, in public on a regular basis, earning him the nickname 'Mufflerman'.
Delhi voters have decried a missing muffler as the city's municipal election campaign nears its final phase and politicians increase their interactions with voters.One local woman opted to ask Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal about his missing 'trademark' muffler on Wednesday.Kejriwal's pet style of wearing mufflers around his ears has often been humorously described by Tweeples as the unofficial declaration of winter. On social media, the hashtag #MufflerMan has been used for Kejriwal.During the election campaign in the Indian capital, the image of a faceless man with a muffler is similarly used, which is now accepted as the image of Kejriwal.Polls are to be held on December 4, with the result to be announced on December 7.
Muffler Wanted: Delhi Citizens Question City Chief About Missing Winter Accessory
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Delhi voters have decried a missing muffler as the city's municipal election campaign nears its final phase and politicians increase their interactions with voters
.
One local woman opted to ask Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal about his missing 'trademark' muffler on Wednesday.
Kejriwal was seen campaigning for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), when the woman asked, "Sir, are you not putting your muffler?" to which the politician giggled that it was because "it's not that cold yet".
Kejriwal's pet style of wearing mufflers around his ears has often been humorously described by Tweeples as the unofficial declaration
of winter. On social media, the hashtag #MufflerMan
has been used for Kejriwal.
During the election campaign in the Indian capital, the image of a faceless man with a muffler is similarly used, which is now accepted as the image of Kejriwal.
Polls are to be held on December 4, with the result to be announced on December 7.