Delhi's AAP Mocked With 'Prison Break'-Inspired Poster Ahead of Civic Polls
Delhi's AAP Mocked With 'Prison Break'-Inspired Poster Ahead of Civic Polls
Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party politician Satyendar Jain has been in hot water following a series of viral clips in which he was seen living a...
With elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) around the corner, the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday mocked its rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over jailed minister Satyendar Jain.The BJP's Delhi unit came out with a poster inspired by the popular US TV series “Prison Break,” but replaced the faces of the original actors with those of Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal and locked-up minister Jain.The BJP is targeting the AAP and its national convener Kejriwal over leaked videos of Satyendar Jain due to the unusually comfortable time he appears to be spending behind bars.Jain has been serving a prison sentence since May 30, after India’s economic intelligence and law enforcement agency arrested him in a case related to money laundering. The case was filed against Jain and members of his family by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017.The AAP has countered the allegations of Jain receiving VIP treatment in custody, suggesting the BJP was simply stirring up controversies ahead of the Delhi civic body polls, scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 4.
Delhi's AAP Mocked With 'Prison Break'-Inspired Poster Ahead of Civic Polls

11:40 GMT 28.11.2022
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or Common Man's Party chief Arvind Kerjiwal, center, with a muffler, sits on a truck during a road show ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Delhi state elections in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or Common Man's Party chief Arvind Kerjiwal, center, with a muffler, sits on a truck during a road show ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Delhi state elections in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party politician Satyendar Jain has been in hot water following a series of viral clips in which he was seen living a lavish lifestyle while in prison for money laundering.
With elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) around the corner, the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday mocked its rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over jailed minister Satyendar Jain.
The BJP's Delhi unit came out with a poster inspired by the popular US TV series “Prison Break,” but replaced the faces of the original actors with those of Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal and locked-up minister Jain.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: “The people of USA watch Prison Break, while in Delhi we are experiencing Prison (mein) Break” (Break in Prison).”

© Photo : Twitter/@Shehzad_IndBJP Mocks AAP over Videos of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
BJP Mocks AAP over Videos of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
BJP Mocks AAP over Videos of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
© Photo : Twitter/@Shehzad_Ind
The BJP is targeting the AAP and its national convener Kejriwal over leaked videos of Satyendar Jain due to the unusually comfortable time he appears to be spending behind bars.
Jain has been serving a prison sentence since May 30, after India’s economic intelligence and law enforcement agency arrested him in a case related to money laundering. The case was filed against Jain and members of his family by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017.
The AAP has countered the allegations of Jain receiving VIP treatment in custody, suggesting the BJP was simply stirring up controversies ahead of the Delhi civic body polls, scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 4.
