Delhi's AAP Mocked With 'Prison Break'-Inspired Poster Ahead of Civic Polls

Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party politician Satyendar Jain has been in hot water following a series of viral clips in which he was seen living a... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

With elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) around the corner, the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday mocked its rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over jailed minister Satyendar Jain.The BJP's Delhi unit came out with a poster inspired by the popular US TV series “Prison Break,” but replaced the faces of the original actors with those of Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal and locked-up minister Jain.The BJP is targeting the AAP and its national convener Kejriwal over leaked videos of Satyendar Jain due to the unusually comfortable time he appears to be spending behind bars.Jain has been serving a prison sentence since May 30, after India’s economic intelligence and law enforcement agency arrested him in a case related to money laundering. The case was filed against Jain and members of his family by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017.The AAP has countered the allegations of Jain receiving VIP treatment in custody, suggesting the BJP was simply stirring up controversies ahead of the Delhi civic body polls, scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 4.

