Political Scandal Rocks Delhi Over Alleged ‘Assassination Plot’ Against State Chief

Political fighting is growing as the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi’s governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to contest each other... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

India's AAP is once again at loggerheads with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP -- this time, over an alleged “assassination plot” against Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal.Delhi deputy state chief Manish Sisodia on Friday claimed that the BJP was “hatching a conspiracy to assassinate” Kejriwal, demanding that a probe be conducted on the matter.“The language used by Manoj Tiwari proves that BJP is conspiring to kill Arvind Kejriwal. After failing in all its efforts, now BJP is trying to kill him. Manoj Tiwari’s statements have exposed the kind of conspiracy which is being strategized by BJP to kill Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia claimed.Reacting to the allegations made by Sisodia, Tiwari said at a press conference, “I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal’s safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal. Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophesies Kejriwal’s murder. I don’t know what is going on.”Meanwhile, AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bhardwaj told the media that he had met the state election commissioner and submitted a complaint.Bhardwaj said, “The Election Commissioner has agreed that it should be probed. We have a firm belief that the Election Commission will not work under the pressure of federal government and conduct a free and fair probe into the matter.”

