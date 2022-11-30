International
WATCH: President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Gas Futures in Europe Topping $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters for First Time Since Oct 14
Gas Futures in Europe Topping $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters for First Time Since Oct 14
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are increasing by some 3% on Wednesday, topping $1,500 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 14
The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub were trading up 2.5% at $1,500.9 as of 09:41 GMT.Since 2021, energy prices in the EU countries have been surging alongside higher prices throughout the globe. However, the prices skyrocketed after Europe slapped several rounds of sanctions on Moscow citing Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.As a result of the fuel crisis, many European governments had to resort to contingency measures, while people faced skyrocketing bills ahead of the looming winter.
Gas Futures in Europe Topping $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters for First Time Since Oct 14

10:26 GMT 30.11.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthA British Gas bill is displayed by a gas ring on a cooker in this photo illustration in London.
A British Gas bill is displayed by a gas ring on a cooker in this photo illustration in London.
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
