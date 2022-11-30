https://sputniknews.com/20221130/gas-futures-in-europe-topping-1500-per-thousand-cubic-meters-for-first-time-since-oct-14-1104882543.html
Gas Futures in Europe Topping $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters for First Time Since Oct 14
Gas Futures in Europe Topping $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters for First Time Since Oct 14
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are increasing by some 3% on Wednesday, topping $1,500 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 14... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T10:26+0000
2022-11-30T10:26+0000
2022-11-30T10:26+0000
energy crisis in europe
gas
europe
futures
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/11/1104310349_0:200:2933:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_997907dc9ed9f216acc5bc88fc8aa997.jpg
The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub were trading up 2.5% at $1,500.9 as of 09:41 GMT.Since 2021, energy prices in the EU countries have been surging alongside higher prices throughout the globe. However, the prices skyrocketed after Europe slapped several rounds of sanctions on Moscow citing Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.As a result of the fuel crisis, many European governments had to resort to contingency measures, while people faced skyrocketing bills ahead of the looming winter.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/11/1104310349_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33c0357829e79f1b293612c0234d6903.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gas futures, energy crisis in eu, gas prices, russian gas
gas futures, energy crisis in eu, gas prices, russian gas
Gas Futures in Europe Topping $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters for First Time Since Oct 14
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are increasing by some 3% on Wednesday, topping $1,500 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 14, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub were trading up 2.5% at $1,500.9 as of 09:41 GMT.
Since 2021, energy prices in the EU countries
have been surging alongside higher prices throughout the globe. However, the prices skyrocketed after Europe slapped several rounds of sanctions on Moscow citing Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
As a result of the fuel crisis, many European governments had to resort to contingency measures, while people faced skyrocketing bills
ahead of the looming winter.