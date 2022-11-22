International
Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 4% on News About Cuts of Gazprom's Supplies Via Ukraine
Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 4% on News About Cuts of Gazprom's Supplies Via Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe rallied 4% above $1,280 per barrel after Gazprom's announcement of a possible reduction in supplies through Ukraine...
Gazprom reported that the volume of gas it supplied for transit to Moldova via Ukraine exceeded the volume transferred at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The company announced that on November 28 it will begin to reduce gas supplies through the Sudzha station if the imbalance in gas transit to Moldova continues.Gas prices rallied to $1,282.2 per thousand cubic meters (+4.2%), but as of 11:28 Moscow time, they retreated to $1,255 (+2%).Since 2021, energy prices in the EU countries have been surging alongside higher prices throughout the globe. But after the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Europe slapped several rounds of sanctions on Moscow, causing energy prices to spike. As a result of the fuel crisis, many European governments had to resort to contingency measures, while people faced skyrocketing bills ahead of the looming winter.
Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 4% on News About Cuts of Gazprom's Supplies Via Ukraine

12:19 GMT 22.11.2022
