Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Von der Leyen: EU Allocates $200Mln to Moldova to Buy Gas
Von der Leyen: EU Allocates $200Mln to Moldova to Buy Gas
10.11.2022
"We have put together an additional energy support package for the Republic of Moldova. First, we are pledging 200 million euros to help Moldova meet its gas supply needs. This will consist of 100 million euros in grants and 100 million euros in loans. The money should be available from January 2023 on," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.In addition, the EU will provide 50 million euros for budgetary support to be spent on helping the most vulnerable groups of population, the official said.Since September 18, regular anti-government demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova. The opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis amid record inflation of 33.5% and deteriorating living standards. Sandu's government has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.
Von der Leyen: EU Allocates $200Mln to Moldova to Buy Gas

08:52 GMT 10.11.2022
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will provide 200 million euros ($200.3 million) in grants and loans to Moldova to help the country meet its gas supply needs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"We have put together an additional energy support package for the Republic of Moldova. First, we are pledging 200 million euros to help Moldova meet its gas supply needs. This will consist of 100 million euros in grants and 100 million euros in loans. The money should be available from January 2023 on," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.
In addition, the EU will provide 50 million euros for budgetary support to be spent on helping the most vulnerable groups of population, the official said.
A picture taken 18 January 2008 shows the gas burner of a stove in London. United Kingdom's biggest energy provider, British Gas, 18 January 2008, announced an immediate price rise of 15% for its gas and electricity customers - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Moldova Lacks Own Funds to Offset Soaring Gas Costs to Consumers, Will Use Western Grants
10 September, 14:49 GMT
Since September 18, regular anti-government demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova. The opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis amid record inflation of 33.5% and deteriorating living standards. Sandu's government has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.
