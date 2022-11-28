https://sputniknews.com/20221128/german-goalkeeper-manuel-neuer-joins-record-holders-for-world-cup-appearances-1104769636.html

German Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Joins Record-Holders For World Cup Appearances

The FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Germany on 27 November ended with a one-all draw. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was in the starting line-up for the German national team in the match against Spain, causing him to enter a very special category - along with two others, he has reached the record for a goalkeeper's World Cup appearances, this being his 18th game at the world championships.This feat has put him in the same league as former German and Brazilian goalkeepers Sepp Maier and Claudio Taffarel who also clocked up 18 appearances each.Manuel, who is 36 years old, has already played 115 games with Germany's national team, having made his debut back in June 2009 in a friendly match against the UAE.After two rounds, Germany is in last place in the Group E standings with one point. It has one more match and could still go through to the final 16 teams. Spain leads the group with four points and Japan and Costa Rica share second place with three points.The World Cup began on 20 November in Qatar and will run until 18 December. The tournament is taking place in eight stadiums across five cities.

