https://sputniknews.com/20221128/bob-dylan-apologizes-for-using-machine-printed-signatures-in-his-hand-signed-books-1104791091.html

Bob Dylan Apologizes For Using Machine-Printed 'Signatures' in His 'Hand-Signed' Books

Bob Dylan Apologizes For Using Machine-Printed 'Signatures' in His 'Hand-Signed' Books

Iconic American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan (real name Robert Zimmerman) has apologized to fans who bought his new book, Philosophy of Modern Song. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T15:02+0000

2022-11-28T15:02+0000

2022-11-28T15:02+0000

viral

bob dylan

signatures

book

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083628660_0:76:1042:662_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe4df0fbc332b1c588ad7c904255f8e.jpg

Bob Dylan has issued a rare public statement, apologizing for an "error of judgment" amid controversy over his use of a machine to sign private copies of his new book which were advertised as "hand-signed." Initially, it was claimed that the copies were being sold with the musician's own signature, but it later turned out that some of them contained copies of it.On his social media, Dylan said he "never had a problem" with book signatures until he began suffering from severe vertigo in 2019, which was exacerbated the following year by COVID-19. "I was assured that this kind of thing is done all the time in the art and literature world," the singer said, explaining how he resorted to use copies instead of the original. Now, however, he wants to "fix it right away." According to media reports, Dylan's publisher Simon & Schuster initially refused to refund the money (a signed book costs $599), but later apologized for the mix-up and offered a refund. Readers discovered the copies after they were able to identify 17 completely identical Dylan signatures.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

bob dylan, machine-printed signatures, hand-signed books