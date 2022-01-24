Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/bob-dylan-sells-music-catalogue-rights-to-sony-music-1092489138.html
Bob Dylan Sells Music Catalogue, Rights to Sony Music
Bob Dylan Sells Music Catalogue, Rights to Sony Music
Bob Dylan is an iconic American singer and songwriter - indeed, when it comes to the latter, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Dylan's... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T18:36+0000
2022-01-24T18:36+0000
bob dylan
society
music
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104644/33/1046443310_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_baab919d35c330f7c071cacde5a13a39.jpg
Sony Music has obtained the entire catalogue of Bob Dylan's music, along with "the rights to multiple future new releases", the label announced on Monday.The company did not elaborate on the financial details of the deal that granted Sony Music the rights to Dylan's extensive music portfolio. There has been no information regarding the forthcoming releases either. However, Dylan separately announced new dates for his US tour that is set to kick off on 28 January. The singer is expected to visit more than 10 American states.Dylan is hailed as one of the most remarkable singers and songwriters. Aside from his impressive discography of 39 albums and 10 Grammys, he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nobel Prize for Literature, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award. In 2008, the Pulitzer Prize Board handed him a special citation for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power".Among his most recognisable and beloved songs are 'Like a Rolling Stone', 'Knockin' On Heaven's Door', 'Hurricane' and 'Mr Tambourine Man', as well as many other great hits.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104644/33/1046443310_12:0:2951:2204_1920x0_80_0_0_79e2bf3b4b966cae49ea26670f66a2e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bob dylan, society, music

Bob Dylan Sells Music Catalogue, Rights to Sony Music

18:36 GMT 24.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAUS singer Bob Dylan. File photo
US singer Bob Dylan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Dylan is an iconic American singer and songwriter - indeed, when it comes to the latter, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Dylan's music is mainly folk, blues and rock.
Sony Music has obtained the entire catalogue of Bob Dylan's music, along with "the rights to multiple future new releases", the label announced on Monday.
The company did not elaborate on the financial details of the deal that granted Sony Music the rights to Dylan's extensive music portfolio.
There has been no information regarding the forthcoming releases either. However, Dylan separately announced new dates for his US tour that is set to kick off on 28 January. The singer is expected to visit more than 10 American states.
Dylan is hailed as one of the most remarkable singers and songwriters. Aside from his impressive discography of 39 albums and 10 Grammys, he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nobel Prize for Literature, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award. In 2008, the Pulitzer Prize Board handed him a special citation for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power".
Among his most recognisable and beloved songs are 'Like a Rolling Stone', 'Knockin' On Heaven's Door', 'Hurricane' and 'Mr Tambourine Man', as well as many other great hits.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese