Bob Dylan Sells Music Catalogue, Rights to Sony Music

2022-01-24T18:36+0000

2022-01-24T18:36+0000

2022-01-24T18:36+0000

Sony Music has obtained the entire catalogue of Bob Dylan's music, along with "the rights to multiple future new releases", the label announced on Monday.The company did not elaborate on the financial details of the deal that granted Sony Music the rights to Dylan's extensive music portfolio. There has been no information regarding the forthcoming releases either. However, Dylan separately announced new dates for his US tour that is set to kick off on 28 January. The singer is expected to visit more than 10 American states.Dylan is hailed as one of the most remarkable singers and songwriters. Aside from his impressive discography of 39 albums and 10 Grammys, he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nobel Prize for Literature, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award. In 2008, the Pulitzer Prize Board handed him a special citation for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power".Among his most recognisable and beloved songs are 'Like a Rolling Stone', 'Knockin' On Heaven's Door', 'Hurricane' and 'Mr Tambourine Man', as well as many other great hits.

