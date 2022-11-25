https://sputniknews.com/20221125/village-council-in-bihar-makes-rape-accused-do-squats-as-punishment-1104677659.html

Village Council in Bihar Makes Rape Accused Do Squats as 'Punishment'

Village Council in Bihar Makes Rape Accused Do Squats as 'Punishment'

As per a report by the country's crime record-keeping agency, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India registered a total of 31, 677 rape cases last... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-25T11:28+0000

2022-11-25T11:28+0000

2022-11-25T11:28+0000

india

bihar

rape

rape

rape

sexual assault

sexual assault

sexual assault

minors

minors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104687355_0:61:3001:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_66039ee7c97eff997fe688141c36af81.jpg

A video of a man doing squads as punishment for allegedly raping a little girl in a village located in the Nawada district of India's Bihar state has sparked outrage on social media.The clip of the "punishment" is being widely shared online, with numerous netizens slamming the "patriarchal" mindset of the village elders, as well as how sexual predators roam freely in some places of India."Instead of strict punishment, mere 5 sit-ups seemed appropriate to Panchayat in Bihar for crime like rape of 6-yr-old girl. What a mockery? Does it serve right to the accused?" one fuming Twitter user asked."What should be the punishment for the rape of a 6-year-old girl? According to panchayat in Nawada, Bihar, 6 sit-ups. Then we ask why women are not safe in India," a third added. The man allegedly raped the minor girl at a poultry farm after luring her with chocolate. The girl's screams alerted villagers, who caught him and took him to the panchayat (village council).However, the council decided not to register a police complaint against him and chose to announce their own punishment against the accused.According to the village council, he wasn't found guilty of raping the child and thus couldn't be punished for it. But he was eventually given a punishment of five sit-ups for taking the girl to an isolated place.The victim girl's family, however, registered a first information report (FIR) for the alleged rape.As the uproar over the crime grew, Nawada's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla confirmed that an FIR had already been filed and the police were investigating the case.He further said that those who were involved in suppressing the incident would also be booked.

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/reports-of-girls-auctioned-to-pay-off-debts-spark-outrage-in-india-1102792381.html

bihar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sit-ups punishment rape, rape punishment bihar, rape punsihment nawada, sit-ups rape bihar, sit-ups rape nawada, sit ups rape bihar, village council rape bihar, sit-ups as punishment rape, rape sit-ups nawada, nawada's superintendent of police, nawada superintendent of police, nawada sp gaurav mangla, bihar rape shocker, bihar nawada rape,