https://sputniknews.com/20221022/software-engineer-gang-raped-in-indias-jharkhand-police-investigating-1102531447.html

Software Engineer Gang-Raped in India's Jharkhand, Police Investigating

Software Engineer Gang-Raped in India's Jharkhand, Police Investigating

According to a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau, India recorded an average 86 rape cases each day in 2021 – a total of 31,677 during the... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-22T13:04+0000

2022-10-22T13:04+0000

2022-10-22T13:04+0000

india

rape

rape

rape

gang rape

jharkhand

police

police

police

district

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102532227_0:0:3206:1804_1920x0_80_0_0_67507c31d6868f5a2c94c7ef63b4ec99.jpg

A 26-year-old techie working for a well-known IT company was allegedly raped by ten men in the West Singhbhum district of India's Jharkhand state, police said on Saturday.The incident is believed to have taken place near the Chaibasa aerodrome on Thursday. The woman had reportedly gone there with her boyfriend when the couple was overpowered by a group of men. Subsequently, they thrashed her boyfriend and took her to a secluded area before gang-raping her. After raping the woman, the suspects fled the area, but the woman reached home before reporting the incident to the police. Meanwhile, the district's Police Superintendent Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to nab the accused. "The matter pertains to Mufassil police station limits. Police was informed by the family of the friend who was with the survivor and managed to escape. We have formed an SIT led by Sadar sub divisional police officer. We have some leads and we are working on it. A few people have also been questioned," Shekhar told reporters at the district police headquarters.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

rape, rape, rape, gang rape, jharkhand, police, police, police, district, engineer