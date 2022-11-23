https://sputniknews.com/20221123/should-parents-of-rapists-and-murderers-be-considered-partly-culpable-for-their-crimes--1104569425.html

Should Parents of Rapists and Murderers Be Considered Partly Culpable for Their Crimes?

Should Parents of Rapists and Murderers Be Considered Partly Culpable for Their Crimes?

According to the statistics provided by the Indian government, the country saw 31,677 rape cases in 2021, or about 86 per day. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T09:11+0000

2022-11-23T09:11+0000

2022-11-23T09:11+0000

india

rape

rape

rape

rape

rape

murder

murder

murder

murder charges

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/14/1077871480_0:292:2601:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ce203fd8a92ef2ad083e0c559a380e.jpg

A lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India, has recently suggested that parents of rapists and murderers should also be punished for their crimes, alleging that they have not been responsible enough in raising their children with "good character."In a public statement, politician Akash Vijayvargiya suggested that a punishment of up to 2-3 years in prison should be issued to parents if their child commits murder or rape.Sputnik spoke with an Indian lawyer and a noted social activist; neither endorsed Vijayvargiya's idea.Dwivedi said that it's ridiculous to say parents should be punished, not just in India but anywhere. She believes no parent would suggest that their child commit such a crime.Meanwhile, women's rights activist Ranjana Kumari, Director of the Center for Social Research, who has worked extensively with rape victims, also disagreed with Vijayvargiya's proposal.How are Convicted Rapists and Murderers Punished in India?Under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, convicted rapists face a minimum sentence of seven years in prison and can be handed a life sentence, and face a fine. In rare cases, the accused can be sentenced to death.Murderers, on the other hand, are commonly sentenced to life in prison. However, if one kills in self-defense, the punishment is minimal or the accused may be set free.

https://sputniknews.com/20211125/child-marriage-in-india-remains-a-major-concern-national-survey-shows-1091013632.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

rape accused, murder accused, parents of rapist, parents punishment, rapist, rape in india, murder in india