Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Italian Minister Says Majority of EU Nations Unhappy About Gas Price Cap Plan
Italian Minister Says Majority of EU Nations Unhappy About Gas Price Cap Plan
ROME (Sputnik) - At least 15 EU nations have spoken against the European Commission's proposal to cap gas prices at 275 euros ($286) per megawatt-hour, Italy's... 24.11.2022
The EU's executive proposed the price ceiling this week ahead of the Thursday meeting of 27 EU energy ministers. It wants the cap to kick in if the front-month price on the Dutch gas exchange TTF exceeds 275 euros for two weeks and if, at the same time, TTF prices are 58 euros higher than the liquefied natural gas global reference price for 10 consecutive trading days.Asked how many countries had decided to speak against the Commission's plan, the Italian replied, "Fifteen." He added that the energy ministers would review the full package of energy support measures that the Commission planned to table at the meeting before making a decision.After the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February, the EU joined the United States in imposing economic sanctions against Moscow. The step exacerbated issues in the fuel market, resulting in a large-scale energy crisis in Europe, with Europeans facing skyrocketing energy bills and record inflation.Over the past month, G7 leaders have been mulling the introduction of a price cap on Russian gas - while Moscow warned that it would not deliver gas to nations that adopt the cap.
Italian Minister Says Majority of EU Nations Unhappy About Gas Price Cap Plan

11:54 GMT 24.11.2022
