https://sputniknews.com/20221101/why-capping-russian-gas-price-wont-stop-eus-economic-slide-1102928545.html

Why Capping Russian Gas Price Won't Stop EU’s Economic Slide

Why Capping Russian Gas Price Won't Stop EU’s Economic Slide

Qatar has denounced the EU's proposal to set a price cap for natural gas as "hypocritical." The European Commission is seeking to take the measure as soon as... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T17:42+0000

2022-11-01T17:42+0000

2022-11-01T17:42+0000

opinion & analysis

eu

europe

russia

sanctions

gas

qatar

lng

natural gas

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101694190_0:200:2935:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_edfc4c67a348fce4f8e8dbc420b877a2.jpg

"The EU’s energy policies are muddled," said Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert. "They are torn between their energy needs and their green policies. The EU’s proposed policies of capping the price of Russian gas exports and banning these exports aren’t only doomed to fail miserably, but they are bound to cause shortages in the global gas market and a further staggering rise in gas prices."Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi on October 30 warned the EU against resorting to the price cap initiative while speaking to a US broadcaster. According to al-Kaabi, interfering in markets clearly contradicts the free market rules that Europe has previously applied to producers."The free market is always the best solution," highlighted al-Kaabi, who is also CEO of Qatar Energy, the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas-producing company.The Qatari energy minister explained that the price capping initiative could reduce incentives to invest in natural gas production. What's worse, it could deprive some buyers of energy supplies, he pointed out, explaining that by "offering just one cent," other gas importing countries could persuade LNG producers to sell gas to them rather than to Europe. According to al-Kaabi, Europe should not take additional risks, given that it is already facing a lot of trouble until at least 2025 if winters are harsh and Russian natural gas flows don’t return to previous levels.According to the oil economist, Europe is already paying "an extraordinary price for its sanctions against Russia and its failed policies, with many sectors of the German economy and the EU on the verge of collapse." In addition to that, the EU's policies have de facto retarded their energy transition and declared zero-emissions by many years."The proof is the rising demand for coal globally, particularly in the EU, where coal-fired electricity plants are being resurrected," Salameh underscored. "In Germany, which has always prided itself as the leader of green policies, it has extended the life of the last two nuclear plants which were destined for closure at the end of 2022 and re-activated many coal-fired electricity plants. When Germany dismantles turbines on a wind farm in the West region to make way for an expansion of an open-pit of lignite coal, it shows how much the energy crisis has retarded the march of renewables."Still, the EU has only itself to blame for the unfolding energy crisis, noted the expert, referring to unintended negative consequences of Western green energy policies, as well as "short-sighted and futile measures of politicizing the oil and gas trade like imposing sanctions against Russia and trying to cap the prices of Russian oil and gas and banning them." The EU is set to become the largest loser in the energy war, the oil economist warned, adding that the living standards of Europeans are already crumpling with the bloc's economy balancing on the verge of a harsh recession.Still, Salameh does not believe that the EU will manage to change its course: "The EU has neither the political will nor the courage to stand up to the United States and therein lies the rub," the expert concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/eu-may-survive-till-spring-without-russian-gas-but-what-about-next-winter-1102794603.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/thousands-of-czech-protesters-demand-new-government-gas-talks-with-russia---reports-1102814418.html

eu

russia

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

eu, europe, russia, sanctions, gas, qatar, lng, natural gas, energy crisis