Elon Musk Claims Twitter Hate Speech Drastically Down
Elon Musk Claims Twitter Hate Speech Drastically Down
One of the many changes that Musk has brought to Twitter is restoring accounts that were previously banned from the platform for life. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
Elon Musk has claimed that "hate speech impressions" have decreased drastically on Twitter amid growing concerns over the spread of antisocial messages. Musk has reinstated accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump and Kanye West."Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team!" Musk tweeted on Thursday. Last week, the world's richest man, who acquired the popular microblogging platform in a $44 billion deal, announced a new policy for Twitter's users. The multi-billionaire stated the San Francisco-based company will not promote any kind of hate speech or negative content on the site.Despite his tall claims about the drop in hate speech numbers, there have been widespread concerns about the direction Twitter is heading under the 51-year-old business tycoon's leadership.Activists in the US have even created a group called "Stop Toxic Twitter Coalition" to exert pressure on the social media giant's advertisers who are still associated with it after Musk's acquisition.Following the coalition's appeals, many brands, including Volkswagen, Audi and Balenciaga pulled out their ads from Twitter.Moreover, a report released by the British Centre for Countering Digital Hate this week said that anti-Semitic and racist terms have risen significantly on Twitter after Musk took charge in late October.The report further mentioned that some specific racist slurs saw an increase of 77 percent in 2022 compared to their usage before Musk's reign.
Elon Musk has claimed that "hate speech impressions" have decreased drastically on Twitter amid growing concerns over the spread of antisocial messages. Musk has reinstated accounts including that of former US President
Donald Trump and Kanye West.
"Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team!" Musk tweeted on Thursday.
Last week, the world's richest man, who acquired the popular microblogging platform in a $44 billion deal, announced a new policy for Twitter's users.
The multi-billionaire stated the San Francisco-based company will not promote any kind of hate speech or negative content on the site.
"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from the rest of Internet," he tweeted.
Despite his tall claims about the drop in hate speech numbers, there have been widespread concerns about the direction Twitter is heading under the 51-year-old business tycoon's leadership.
Activists in the US have even created a group called "Stop Toxic Twitter Coalition"
to exert pressure on the social media giant's advertisers who are still associated with it after Musk's acquisition.
Following the coalition's appeals, many brands, including Volkswagen, Audi and Balenciaga pulled out their ads from Twitter.
Moreover, a report released by the British Centre for Countering Digital Hate this week said that anti-Semitic and racist terms have risen significantly on Twitter after Musk took charge in late October.
The report further mentioned that some specific racist slurs saw an increase of 77 percent in 2022 compared to their usage before Musk's reign.