Shraddha Walkar Murder: Boyfriend Previously Threatened to Chop Her Up

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Boyfriend Previously Threatened to Chop Her Up

Delhi Police arrested Aftab Poonawalla last week for allegedly murdering and chopping up the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He has since... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

In the latest turn of events in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police said on Wednesday that Walkar had previously reported her boyfriend Aftab Poonawalla for beating her and threatening to kill her in 2020.“Today, he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It’s been six months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me," her statement from November 2020 reads.Delhi Police are reportedly verifying her previous report and investigating what action was taken by authorities in Maharashtra state.She also alleged that her partner's parents knew about his behavior. “They (Aftab’s parents) also know we stay together... Henceforth, I’m not willing to live with him so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere,” she wrote in her complaint.The investigation into the matter is ongoing and Aftab’s parents are currently in Delhi to record their statements. Aftab is likely to undergo a polygraph test at the forensic science laboratory in the city's Rohini area on Monday.The gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar came to light after her live-in partner Poonawalla was arrested by Delhi Police last week. This week, he confessed to the crime, claiming he was "provoked" in the "heat of the moment."Poonawalla killed Walkar in May, and chopped her body in 35 pieces. He disposed of them at various locations across Delhi. So far, the police have recovered 13 pieces.Poonawalla and Walkar met on the online dating platform Bumble and moved to Delhi after Walkar's family disapproved of their relationship

