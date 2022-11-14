https://sputniknews.com/20221114/horror-womans-body-chopped-into-pieces-disposed-after-midnight-over-18-days-across-delhi----1104087624.html
Horror! Woman's Body Chopped Into Pieces, Disposed After Midnight Over 18 Days Across Delhi
The victim, Shraddha, and the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, were working together at a call center in Mumbai when they fell in love.
Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested a man for allegedly murdering and chopping up the body of his live-in partner, Indian media reported. Aftab Ameen Poonawalla allegedly strangled his partner, 26-year-old Shraddha, on May 18 following an altercation over marriage. According to the reports, Shraddha's family did not approve their relationship, as Poonawalla was a Muslim and Shraddha belonged to a Hindu family. After she stopped responding to family calls and messages, Shraddha's father started to worry and arrived in Delhi on November 8 to check in on his daughter. As the man could not reach his daughter and the flat was locked, he filed a complaint with the police, alleging kidnapping.Poonawalla was arrested on Saturday.
07:49 GMT 14.11.2022
Deexa Khanduri
The victim, Shraddha, and the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, were working together at a call center in Mumbai when they fell in love.
Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested a man for allegedly murdering and chopping up the body of his live-in partner, Indian media reported
.
Aftab Ameen Poonawalla allegedly strangled his partner, 26-year-old
Shraddha, on May 18 following an altercation over marriage.
"He then chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a fridge to keep them in. Over the next 18 days, he would leave his house at 2 am to dispose of the pieces at various locations around Delhi," the news outlet reported.
According to the reports, Shraddha's family did not approve their relationship, as Poonawalla was a Muslim and Shraddha belonged to a Hindu family. After she stopped responding
to family calls and messages, Shraddha's father started to worry and arrived in Delhi on November 8 to check in on his daughter. As the man could not reach his daughter and the flat was locked, he filed a complaint with the police, alleging kidnapping.
Poonawalla was arrested on Saturday.