Horror! Woman's Body Chopped Into Pieces, Disposed After Midnight Over 18 Days Across Delhi

The victim, Shraddha, and the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, were working together at a call center in Mumbai when they fell in love. 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested a man for allegedly murdering and chopping up the body of his live-in partner, Indian media reported. Aftab Ameen Poonawalla allegedly strangled his partner, 26-year-old Shraddha, on May 18 following an altercation over marriage. According to the reports, Shraddha's family did not approve their relationship, as Poonawalla was a Muslim and Shraddha belonged to a Hindu family. After she stopped responding to family calls and messages, Shraddha's father started to worry and arrived in Delhi on November 8 to check in on his daughter. As the man could not reach his daughter and the flat was locked, he filed a complaint with the police, alleging kidnapping.Poonawalla was arrested on Saturday.

