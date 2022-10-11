https://sputniknews.com/20221011/three-arrested-for-killing-2-women-as-human-sacrifices-in-black-magic-rituals-in-indias-kerala-1101723286.html

Three Arrested for Killing 2 Women as 'Human Sacrifices' in Black Magic Rituals in India's Kerala

Three Arrested for Killing 2 Women as 'Human Sacrifices' in Black Magic Rituals in India's Kerala

Black magic is still practiced in some parts of India. In July, two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh state for allegedly running away with the head of a... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T13:44+0000

2022-10-11T13:44+0000

2022-10-11T13:44+0000

india

kerala

black magic

ritual

ritual

murder

murder

killing

killing

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:95:1921:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_167f5f8030730774dced9086fd28d8ea.jpg

Three persons have been arrested in the Ernakulam district of India's Kerala state for allegedly murdering two women as part of black magic rituals, police said on Tuesday. According to Kochi City Police, the victims were allegedly killed by a massage therapist and his wife. They reportedly believed "human sacrifice" would make them rich, and provide them all the amenities needed to lead a prosperous life.However, the third person arrested is so far the prime suspect in kidnapping the two women and bringing them to the ritual site. Police reckon it was he who persuaded the couple to perform the black magic ritual.After killing both the women, their bodies were cut into pieces and buried at multiple locations in Thiruvalla town, situated in the Pathanamthitta district, far away from the place where the crime took place, the police said, adding that the bodies would be exhumed.

kerala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

kerala, black magic, ritual, ritual, murder, murder, killing, killing, police, police