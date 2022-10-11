https://sputniknews.com/20221011/three-arrested-for-killing-2-women-as-human-sacrifices-in-black-magic-rituals-in-indias-kerala-1101723286.html
Three Arrested for Killing 2 Women as 'Human Sacrifices' in Black Magic Rituals in India's Kerala
Three Arrested for Killing 2 Women as 'Human Sacrifices' in Black Magic Rituals in India's Kerala
Black magic is still practiced in some parts of India. In July, two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh state for allegedly running away with the head of a... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-11T13:44+0000
2022-10-11T13:44+0000
2022-10-11T13:44+0000
india
kerala
black magic
ritual
ritual
murder
murder
killing
killing
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:95:1921:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_167f5f8030730774dced9086fd28d8ea.jpg
Three persons have been arrested in the Ernakulam district of India's Kerala state for allegedly murdering two women as part of black magic rituals, police said on Tuesday. According to Kochi City Police, the victims were allegedly killed by a massage therapist and his wife. They reportedly believed "human sacrifice" would make them rich, and provide them all the amenities needed to lead a prosperous life.However, the third person arrested is so far the prime suspect in kidnapping the two women and bringing them to the ritual site. Police reckon it was he who persuaded the couple to perform the black magic ritual.After killing both the women, their bodies were cut into pieces and buried at multiple locations in Thiruvalla town, situated in the Pathanamthitta district, far away from the place where the crime took place, the police said, adding that the bodies would be exhumed.
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:0:1921:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_dfee632de1ecf51fb00fcc6790fe3e69.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
kerala, black magic, ritual, ritual, murder, murder, killing, killing, police, police
kerala, black magic, ritual, ritual, murder, murder, killing, killing, police, police
Three Arrested for Killing 2 Women as 'Human Sacrifices' in Black Magic Rituals in India's Kerala
Black magic is still practiced in some parts of India. In July, two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh state for allegedly running away with the head of a corpse from a burning pyre to perform occult activity. The following month, a woman's in-laws forced her to take a nude bath in full public glare as part of a black magic ritual.
Three persons have been arrested in the Ernakulam district of India's Kerala state for allegedly murdering two women as part of black magic rituals, police said on Tuesday.
According to Kochi City Police, the victims were allegedly killed by a massage therapist and his wife. They reportedly believed "human sacrifice" would make them rich, and provide them all the amenities needed to lead a prosperous life.
However, the third person arrested is so far the prime suspect in kidnapping the two women and bringing them to the ritual site. Police reckon it was he who persuaded the couple to perform the black magic ritual.
"There are many layers to this case. We have now understood that the human sacrifice was done for financial benefits of the couple. Also, we came to know that a middleman has been paid," a senior police official told reporters on Tuesday.
After killing both the women, their bodies were cut into pieces and buried at multiple locations in Thiruvalla town, situated in the Pathanamthitta district, far away from the place where the crime took place, the police said, adding that the bodies would be exhumed.
"The bodies are not in one shape...they have been cut into pieces and buried. Prima-facie, it is a case of black magic and human sacrifice. Police will look into all aspects and details," P. Prakash, Inspector General of Kerala's South Zone, said.