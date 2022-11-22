https://sputniknews.com/20221122/indian-man-who-butchered-girlfriend-into-35-pieces-confesses-1104526756.html
Indian Man Who Butchered Girlfriend Into 35 Pieces Confesses
Indian Man Who Butchered Girlfriend Into 35 Pieces Confesses
Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner in May. Police have recovered 13 body parts so far. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T17:16+0000
2022-11-22T17:16+0000
2022-11-22T17:16+0000
india
delhi
new delhi
murder
murder
murder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106951/65/1069516508_0:84:1920:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_70be83d208714f47912d36ae71372537.jpg
The Indian man accused of killing and chopping 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar up into 35 pieces in May has confessed, claiming that it occurred "in the heat of the moment".Aaftab Poonawal told a Delhi court that his former live-in partner "provoked" him, forcing him to "hit back."As a result of his confession, the court extended Poonawala's custody to four days on Tuesday, while green-lighting a polygraph test and drug test to help investigators find the missing weapon and other evidence. The preliminary trial was held by video conference, while the polygraph is due to be held on Monday and the drug test ten days later.Poonawala also told the court that he was fully cooperating with the investigation.It has been reported that police have found 13 body parts so far, mostly skeletal remains, including a jaw and a femur, from several locations. All parts have been sent for forensic analysis.After murdering and chopping up Walkar in Delhi, Poonawala disposed of her body parts at several locations across the vast city and in neighboring cities over two-three months.
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106951/65/1069516508_128:0:1792:1248_1920x0_80_0_0_f81fc265c0351140a5c24410d707484f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
shraddha walkar, aaftab poonawala, narco test on aaftab poonwala, delhi murder case, shraddha walkar, shraddha walkar murder update,
shraddha walkar, aaftab poonawala, narco test on aaftab poonwala, delhi murder case, shraddha walkar, shraddha walkar murder update,
Indian Man Who Butchered Girlfriend Into 35 Pieces Confesses
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner in May. Police have recovered 13 body parts so far.
The Indian man accused of killing and chopping 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar up into 35 pieces in May has confessed, claiming that it occurred "in the heat of the moment".
Aaftab Poonawal told a Delhi court that his former live-in partner "provoked" him, forcing him to "hit back."
As a result of his confession, the court extended Poonawala's custody to four days on Tuesday, while green-lighting a polygraph test
and drug test
to help investigators find the missing weapon and other evidence. The preliminary trial was held by video conference, while the polygraph is due to be held on Monday and the drug test ten days later.
Poonawala also told the court that he was fully cooperating with the investigation.
It has been reported that police have found 13 body parts so far, mostly skeletal remains, including a jaw and a femur, from several locations. All parts have been sent for forensic analysis.
After murdering and chopping up Walkar in Delhi, Poonawala disposed
of her body parts at several locations across the vast city and in neighboring cities over two-three months.