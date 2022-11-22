https://sputniknews.com/20221122/indian-man-who-butchered-girlfriend-into-35-pieces-confesses-1104526756.html

Indian Man Who Butchered Girlfriend Into 35 Pieces Confesses

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner in May. Police have recovered 13 body parts so far. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian man accused of killing and chopping 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar up into 35 pieces in May has confessed, claiming that it occurred "in the heat of the moment".Aaftab Poonawal told a Delhi court that his former live-in partner "provoked" him, forcing him to "hit back."As a result of his confession, the court extended Poonawala's custody to four days on Tuesday, while green-lighting a polygraph test and drug test to help investigators find the missing weapon and other evidence. The preliminary trial was held by video conference, while the polygraph is due to be held on Monday and the drug test ten days later.Poonawala also told the court that he was fully cooperating with the investigation.It has been reported that police have found 13 body parts so far, mostly skeletal remains, including a jaw and a femur, from several locations. All parts have been sent for forensic analysis.After murdering and chopping up Walkar in Delhi, Poonawala disposed of her body parts at several locations across the vast city and in neighboring cities over two-three months.

