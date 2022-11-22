International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/indian-man-who-butchered-girlfriend-into-35-pieces-confesses-1104526756.html
Indian Man Who Butchered Girlfriend Into 35 Pieces Confesses
Indian Man Who Butchered Girlfriend Into 35 Pieces Confesses
Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner in May. Police have recovered 13 body parts so far. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T17:16+0000
2022-11-22T17:16+0000
india
delhi
new delhi
murder
murder
murder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106951/65/1069516508_0:84:1920:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_70be83d208714f47912d36ae71372537.jpg
The Indian man accused of killing and chopping 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar up into 35 pieces in May has confessed, claiming that it occurred "in the heat of the moment".Aaftab Poonawal told a Delhi court that his former live-in partner "provoked" him, forcing him to "hit back."As a result of his confession, the court extended Poonawala's custody to four days on Tuesday, while green-lighting a polygraph test and drug test to help investigators find the missing weapon and other evidence. The preliminary trial was held by video conference, while the polygraph is due to be held on Monday and the drug test ten days later.Poonawala also told the court that he was fully cooperating with the investigation.It has been reported that police have found 13 body parts so far, mostly skeletal remains, including a jaw and a femur, from several locations. All parts have been sent for forensic analysis.After murdering and chopping up Walkar in Delhi, Poonawala disposed of her body parts at several locations across the vast city and in neighboring cities over two-three months.
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106951/65/1069516508_128:0:1792:1248_1920x0_80_0_0_f81fc265c0351140a5c24410d707484f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shraddha walkar, aaftab poonawala, narco test on aaftab poonwala, delhi murder case, shraddha walkar, shraddha walkar murder update,
shraddha walkar, aaftab poonawala, narco test on aaftab poonwala, delhi murder case, shraddha walkar, shraddha walkar murder update,

Indian Man Who Butchered Girlfriend Into 35 Pieces Confesses

17:16 GMT 22.11.2022
CC0 / / Knife attack
Knife attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner in May. Police have recovered 13 body parts so far.
The Indian man accused of killing and chopping 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar up into 35 pieces in May has confessed, claiming that it occurred "in the heat of the moment".
Aaftab Poonawal told a Delhi court that his former live-in partner "provoked" him, forcing him to "hit back."
As a result of his confession, the court extended Poonawala's custody to four days on Tuesday, while green-lighting a polygraph test and drug test to help investigators find the missing weapon and other evidence. The preliminary trial was held by video conference, while the polygraph is due to be held on Monday and the drug test ten days later.
Poonawala also told the court that he was fully cooperating with the investigation.
It has been reported that police have found 13 body parts so far, mostly skeletal remains, including a jaw and a femur, from several locations. All parts have been sent for forensic analysis.
After murdering and chopping up Walkar in Delhi, Poonawala disposed of her body parts at several locations across the vast city and in neighboring cities over two-three months.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала