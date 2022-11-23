https://sputniknews.com/20221123/putin-russia-ready-to-expand-work-on-supply-of-fertilizers-to-world-markets-1104571106.html

Putin: Russia Ready to Expand Work on Supply of Fertilizers to World Markets

MOSCOW, November 23 (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to expand work on supplying fertilizers to global markets, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

The leader slammed the blockage of fertilizers' supplies to countries in need — which Russia was ready to provide for free — as unacceptable.Additionally, Putin approved Mazepin's idea entailing that the UN and the African Union will unblock about 260,000 tonnes of fertilizers, which the company is ready to supply free of charge.Earlier this month, Moscow stated that up to 280,000 metric tons of Russian mineral fertilizers remain arrested in European ports due to sanctions imposed by the West after the start of Russian military op in Ukraine. The flow of Russian goods - namely, food and fertilizers - was assured by the UN-brokered grain deal. However, Moscow repeatedly noted that the sanctions continue hindering Russia's exports, which goes against the agreement.

