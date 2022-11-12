International
UN Calls for Speeding Up Removal of Obstacles to Export of Russian Fertilizers
Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, and the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin.Prior to that, David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme, told Sputnik that all countries must cooperate in the implementation of the grain deal since the world needs Russian grain and fertilizers, whether other states "love or hate Russia," WFP is doing everything possible to ensure that the grain deal remain in force and be extended, Beasley added.
12:02 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 12.11.2022)
An employee on the territory of the Almaz Fertilizers LLC plant for the production of water-soluble and granular fertilizers in the city of Lermontov, Stavropol Territory.
An employee on the territory of the Almaz Fertilizers LLC plant for the production of water-soluble and granular fertilizers in the city of Lermontov, Stavropol Territory.
© Sputnik / Denis Abramov
Go to the mediabank
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations is calling for speeding up the removal of obstacles to the export of fertilizers to countries most in need following the UN talks with Russia, the UN said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, and the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin.
"It is anticipated that the first shipment of donated fertilizers will depart for Malawi in the coming week. The UN remains committed to address the global fertilizer market crunch where farmers, especially smallholder farmers from the developing world are priced out of production due to high inputs costs," the statement said.
Prior to that, David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme, told Sputnik that all countries must cooperate in the implementation of the grain deal since the world needs Russian grain and fertilizers, whether other states "love or hate Russia,"
"This deal is crucial. Everybody has to cooperate, everybody has a role to play here. I don't care whether you love or hate Russia, we need Russian grain and fertilizer around the world. Otherwise a whole world will pay a price," he said on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.
WFP is doing everything possible to ensure that the grain deal remain in force and be extended, Beasley added.
Russian farmers load fertilizer into a sowing machine in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
Russia
Up to 280,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizers Arrested in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
13:30 GMT
