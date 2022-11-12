https://sputniknews.com/20221112/un-calls-for-speeding-up-removal-of-obstacles-to-export-of-russian-fertilizers-1104059146.html

UN Calls for Speeding Up Removal of Obstacles to Export of Russian Fertilizers

UN is calling for speeding up the removal of obstacles to the export of fertilizers to countries most in need following the UN talks with Russia

Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, and the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin.Prior to that, David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme, told Sputnik that all countries must cooperate in the implementation of the grain deal since the world needs Russian grain and fertilizers, whether other states "love or hate Russia," WFP is doing everything possible to ensure that the grain deal remain in force and be extended, Beasley added.

