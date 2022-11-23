https://sputniknews.com/20221123/explosion-reported-at-jerusalem-bust-stop-1104568276.html

At Least 12 Injured as Two Explosions Hit Jerusalem, Israeli Authorities Say

According to Israeli media, the first blast occurred at the Central Bus Station, and the second one happened at Ramot Junction; medics suggest that at least... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

A clip purportedly showing the site of the first incident after the explosion is circulating online.The second explosion was reported soon after the first one at Ramot Junction near the bus station; however, there is no information available about whether or not the incidents are connected.Authorities shut down traffic from the direction of Tel Aviv merging onto Road One, which is the main transport artery leading into Jerusalem.

