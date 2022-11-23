At Least 12 Injured as Two Explosions Hit Jerusalem, Israeli Authorities Say

International
Breaking News: At Least 12 Injured as Two Explosions Hit Jerusalem
According to Israeli media, the first blast occurred at the Central Bus Station, and the second one happened at Ramot Junction; medics suggest that at least... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-23T05:33+0000
2022-11-23T06:14+0000
world
middle east
explosion
blast
jerusalem
israel
05:33 GMT 23.11.2022 (Updated: 06:14 GMT 23.11.2022)
According to Israeli media, the first blast occurred at the Central Bus Station, and the second one happened at Ramot Junction; medics suggest that at least two of those injured remain in serious or critical condition.

"This morning, explosions occurred at two bus stops at the entrance to Jerusalem. According to the first estimates, we are talking about improvised explosive devices. 12 victims with various injuries were delivered to the city hospitals," an official statement from the Israeli Ministry of Interior read.

A clip purportedly showing the site of the first incident after the explosion is circulating online.
The second explosion was reported soon after the first one at Ramot Junction near the bus station; however, there is no information available about whether or not the incidents are connected.
Authorities shut down traffic from the direction of Tel Aviv merging onto Road One, which is the main transport artery leading into Jerusalem.
