Palestinian Teenager Killed by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

An 18-year-old Palestinian identified as Musab Mohammad Nafal was pronounced dead at Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah on Saturday, where he was taken...
GAZA/TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A Palestinian teenager has died after Israeli soldiers opened fire during an incident in the West Bank province of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health informs.A second Palestinian was injured during the same incident near the town of Sinjil and was arrested by Israeli forces, according to the ministry.Israeli forces said that they opened fire on Palestinians after they threw rocks at Israeli vehicles.Since the start of this year, Israeli security forces have killed 118 Palestinians in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The victims include 26 children and five women. In comparison, Palestinians have killed only four members of Israeli security forces and one settlement guard in the West Bank.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday and called on the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to urgently begin the process of de-escalating the situation in the West Bank.
An 18-year-old Palestinian identified as Musab Mohammad Nafal was pronounced dead at Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah on Saturday, where he was taken after suffering a critical injury to his heart, the ministry said.
GAZA/TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A Palestinian teenager has died after Israeli soldiers opened fire during an incident in the West Bank province of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health informs.
A second Palestinian was injured during the same incident near the town of Sinjil and was arrested by Israeli forces, according to the ministry.
Israeli forces said that they opened fire on Palestinians after they threw rocks at Israeli vehicles.
Since the start of this year, Israeli security forces have killed 118 Palestinians in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The victims include 26 children and five women. In comparison, Palestinians have killed only four members of Israeli security forces and one settlement guard in the West Bank.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday and called on the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to urgently begin the process of de-escalating the situation in the West Bank.