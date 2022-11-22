https://sputniknews.com/20221122/free-bird-1104520737.html

Free Bird

Free Bird

Elon Musk has restored the Twitter account of Donald Trump, giving the former US president a chance to communicate directly with his tens of millions of... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T04:14+0000

2022-11-22T04:14+0000

2022-11-22T04:12+0000

us

twitter

donald trump

elon musk

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104517102_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_5badaa67fdfcb950fd3db9b9f9f614f0.jpg

Former US President Donald Trump has indicated that has does not presently have an interest in returning to Twitter, recently remarking that he does not "see any reason for it."Contractually obligated to publish his posts first on his Truth Social platform, and having previously promised not to return to Twitter after his ban, there are serious questions about whether going back to the ‘bird app’ would be worth it for the former commander-in-chief.Now, even the possibility that Trump might actually migrate to Twitter once again has already proved too much for some thinner-skinned users – but few have proven unable to resist the allure of the popular app for long. After “pausing for much of the weekend to assess security concerns,” CBS News announced it was “resuming its activity on Twitter” following a hiatus of around 40 hours.As to whether Trump eventually makes an appearance on Twitter closer to the 2024 presidential cycle, only time will tell.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, twitter, donald trump, elon musk, social media