Elon Musk has restored the Twitter account of Donald Trump, giving the former US president a chance to communicate directly with his tens of millions of... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
Elon Musk has restored the Twitter account of Donald Trump, giving the former US president a chance to communicate directly with his tens of millions of followers and avoid the spin of the mainstream media.
Former US President Donald Trump has indicated that has does not presently have an interest in returning to Twitter, recently remarking that he does not "see any reason for it."
“I don’t see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on," Trump had commented during an appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition. "It may make it, it may not make it.”
Contractually obligated to publish his posts first on his Truth Social platform, and having previously promised not to return to Twitter after his ban, there are serious questions about whether going back to the ‘bird app’ would be worth it for the former commander-in-chief.
Now, even the possibility that Trump might actually migrate to Twitter once again has already proved too much for some thinner-skinned users – but few have proven unable to resist the allure of the popular app for long. After “pausing for much of the weekend to assess security concerns,” CBS News announced
it was “resuming its activity on Twitter” following a hiatus of around 40 hours.
As to whether Trump eventually makes an appearance on Twitter closer to the 2024 presidential cycle, only time will tell.