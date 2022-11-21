https://sputniknews.com/20221121/indian-police-claim-mangaluru-bomb-suspect-inspired-by-daesh-1104495264.html

Indian Police Claim Mangaluru Bomb Suspect ‘Inspired’ by Daesh

Indian Police Claim Mangaluru Bomb Suspect 'Inspired' by Daesh

A low-intensity improvised bomb packed in a pressure cooker went off in an auto-rickshaw in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Saturday. The main suspect has been... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

The suspected terrorist who engineered the bomb in India's southern city of Mangaluru last weekend was “inspired and influenced” by Daesh*, police said on Monday.Karnataka Police Director General Alok Kumar told reporters that Mohammad Shariq was already wanted by local police for his alleged links to the organization.Kumar also claimed that Shariq was in touch with Mateen Ahmed Taha, a member of Daesh's ‘Al-Hind’ module, whose primary aim is to establish a “caliphate” in southern India, according to the information provided by the anti-terror probe unit of India's National Investigative Agency (NIA).Besides Taha, Shariq is also believed to have been in touch with other “handlers” through the DarkWeb.Police also revealed that potential bomb-making materials such as sulfur, phosphorus, batteries, electronic circuits, and nuts and bolts were discovered at Shariq's rented accommodation in Mysuru city, some 250 km from Mangaluru. Shariq allegedly rented the place with a forged ID using a Hindu name.Karnataka state chief Basavaraj Bommai has also flagged Shariq’s alleged “terror links”, noting that he often travels around India's southern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states.He also said that the Intelligence Bureau and the NIA are assisting the local police in the probe.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned internationally by many countries, including Russia

