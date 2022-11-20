https://sputniknews.com/20221120/three-hybrid-terrorists-arrested-in-indias-jammu-and-kashmir-indian-soldiers-1104461107.html

Three 'Hybrid Terrorists' Arrested in India's Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Soldiers

India's security forces and intelligence agencies have defined "hybrid terrorists" as those who are not listed as ultras but radicalized enough to carry out a... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian army, along with the country's security forces, arrested three "hybrid terrorists" on Sunday carrying arms and ammunition in their vehicle in the Shalateng district of Jammu and Kashmir's capital city, Srinagar. The security forces recovered items including three AK rifles, nine magazines, and 200 other magazines of ammunition, Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.The arrests were made at the same time that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantang district were fighting terrorists, during which a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorist, Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam region, was killed."When the search party reached the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit one accused - hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam - who was with a search party to find the hideout. He was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the police tweeted.Further inquiries are under way.

