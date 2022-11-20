International
LIVE: Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221120/three-hybrid-terrorists-arrested-in-indias-jammu-and-kashmir-indian-soldiers-1104461107.html
Three 'Hybrid Terrorists' Arrested in India's Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Soldiers
Three 'Hybrid Terrorists' Arrested in India's Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Soldiers
India's security forces and intelligence agencies have defined "hybrid terrorists" as those who are not listed as ultras but radicalized enough to carry out a... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T14:01+0000
2022-11-20T14:01+0000
india
soldiers
soldiers
indian army
security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016043_0:92:3073:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_e0af3abbe1ed61dc9321fa1b03f7f436.jpg
The Indian army, along with the country's security forces, arrested three "hybrid terrorists" on Sunday carrying arms and ammunition in their vehicle in the Shalateng district of Jammu and Kashmir's capital city, Srinagar. The security forces recovered items including three AK rifles, nine magazines, and 200 other magazines of ammunition, Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.The arrests were made at the same time that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantang district were fighting terrorists, during which a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorist, Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam region, was killed."When the search party reached the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit one accused - hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam - who was with a search party to find the hideout. He was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the police tweeted.Further inquiries are under way.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100016043_22:0:2753:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f38919186fe32277548be72e07d14161.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
soldiers, indian army arest three armed hybrid terrorists, terrorists, jammu and kashmir, encounter
soldiers, indian army arest three armed hybrid terrorists, terrorists, jammu and kashmir, encounter

Three 'Hybrid Terrorists' Arrested in India's Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Soldiers

14:01 GMT 20.11.2022
© AP Photo / Channi AnandIndian army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India
Indian army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
India's security forces and intelligence agencies have defined "hybrid terrorists" as those who are not listed as ultras but radicalized enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.
The Indian army, along with the country's security forces, arrested three "hybrid terrorists" on Sunday carrying arms and ammunition in their vehicle in the Shalateng district of Jammu and Kashmir's capital city, Srinagar.
The security forces recovered items including three AK rifles, nine magazines, and 200 other magazines of ammunition, Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.
The arrests were made at the same time that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantang district were fighting terrorists, during which a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorist, Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam region, was killed.
"When the search party reached the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit one accused - hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam - who was with a search party to find the hideout. He was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the police tweeted.
© Photo : Twitter/@KashmirPoliceThree-Armed Hybrid Terrorists Arrested in India's Jammu and Kashmir
Three-Armed Hybrid Terrorists Arrested in India's Jammu and Kashmir - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
Three-Armed Hybrid Terrorists Arrested in India's Jammu and Kashmir
© Photo : Twitter/@KashmirPolice
Further inquiries are under way.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала