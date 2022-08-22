https://sputniknews.com/20220822/russias-fsb-detains-daesh-suicide-bomber-plotting-terrorist-attack-in-india-1099841784.html

Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Suicide Bomber Plotting Terrorist Attack in India

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Daesh* terrorist organization, who was plotting a... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.In April-June, the detainee was recruited by one of the Daesh* leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.*Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

