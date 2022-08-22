International
Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Suicide Bomber Plotting Terrorist Attack in India
Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Suicide Bomber Plotting Terrorist Attack in India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Daesh* terrorist organization, who was plotting a... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.In April-June, the detainee was recruited by one of the Daesh* leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.*Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Suicide Bomber Plotting Terrorist Attack in India

07:11 GMT 22.08.2022 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 22.08.2022)
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Daesh* terrorist organization, who was plotting a terrorist attack against a member of India's leadership elite.
"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.
In April-June, the detainee was recruited by one of the Daesh* leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.
*Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
