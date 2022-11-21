Dozens of Russian Firms Reportedly Hacked Since August Due to Microsoft Email Vulnerability

https://sputniknews.com/20221121/dozens-of-russian-firms-hacked-since-august-due-to-microsoft-email-vulnerability-1104478190.html
06:42 GMT 21.11.2022 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 21.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of Russian small and medium-sized businesses have been hacked since August 2022 due to vulnerability of the Microsoft Exchange work email server, with cybercriminals demanding a ransom for not publishing the stolen data, digital risk management company BI.Zone told Sputnik.
"Since August 2022, dozens of Russian organizations have been hacked through vulnerability of the Microsoft Exchange work email server. The victims have been mainly representatives of small and medium-sized businesses," the company said.
The hackers attacked Russian firms using a special utility, which provided access to mailboxes of organizations' users and lists of contacts. The cybercriminals
uploaded all email correspondence along with files attached to emails, experts told Sputnik.
Companies found out that they had been hacked when their employees received emails from security4real@proton.me, mentioning payment for allegedly provided security audit services. In fact, it was a ransom — the amount that had to be paid so that hackers did not publish the stolen information. In some cases, the ransom reached $10,000, according to experts.
"The victims of the hackers have been companies that failed to install the latest security updates on the Microsoft Exchange server in time, although this vulnerability and ways to eliminate it have been known since the fall of 2021," Teymur Kheirkhabarov, the head of the Cyberdefense Center at BI.Zone, told Sputnik.
Such cyberattacks once again show the importance of timely closing the gaps in the company's cybersecurity
perimeter, Kheirkhabarov added.