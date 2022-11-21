https://sputniknews.com/20221121/dozens-of-russian-firms-hacked-since-august-due-to-microsoft-email-vulnerability-1104478190.html

Dozens of Russian Firms Reportedly Hacked Since August Due to Microsoft Email Vulnerability

Dozens of Russian Firms Reportedly Hacked Since August Due to Microsoft Email Vulnerability

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of Russian small and medium-sized businesses have been hacked since August 2022 due to vulnerability of the Microsoft Exchange work... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T06:42+0000

2022-11-21T06:42+0000

2022-11-21T06:45+0000

russia

russia

hacker

hacker attack

hacking

cybersecurity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081836465_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b0b4459291d233e663695691cfd9b6.jpg

The hackers attacked Russian firms using a special utility, which provided access to mailboxes of organizations' users and lists of contacts. The cybercriminals uploaded all email correspondence along with files attached to emails, experts told Sputnik.Companies found out that they had been hacked when their employees received emails from security4real@proton.me, mentioning payment for allegedly provided security audit services. In fact, it was a ransom — the amount that had to be paid so that hackers did not publish the stolen information. In some cases, the ransom reached $10,000, according to experts.Such cyberattacks once again show the importance of timely closing the gaps in the company's cybersecurity perimeter, Kheirkhabarov added.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, hacker, hacker attack, hacking, cybersecurity