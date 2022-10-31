https://sputniknews.com/20221031/australian-dod-fears-personal-data-stolen-after-ransomware-cyberattack-reports-say-1102862104.html

Australian DoD Fears Personal Data Stolen After Ransomware Cyberattack, Reports Say

Australian DoD Fears Personal Data Stolen After Ransomware Cyberattack, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian Department of Defence fears that employees’ personal data may have been stolen after it was hit by a ransomware cyberattack... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-31T07:30+0000

2022-10-31T07:30+0000

2022-10-31T07:34+0000

world

australia & oceania

hacking

hacker attack

ransomware

cyberattack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/93/1078429392_0:211:1000:774_1920x0_80_0_0_0d7689a288d92010e49f8e077b209a2b.jpg

The hackers targeted the ForceNet service, a communications platform used by the military, which is run by an external provider. The platform initially told the Australian Department of Defence that no data of current or former personnel appeared to have been compromised.At the same time, the defense department believes that some personal data, such as dates of birth and dates of enlisting may have been stolen, adding that the defense leadership is taking the matter "very seriously."Cyberattacks have become more frequent in Australia in recent weeks: in mid-October, a cyberattack on a private health insurance company Medibank exposed personal data of at least four million current customers from Australia.

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australia & oceania, hacking, hacker attack, ransomware, cyberattack