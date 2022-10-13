https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russia-faces-millions-cyberattacks-every-year--official-at-cyber-security-conference-in-sochi-1101815108.html
Russia Faces Millions Cyberattacks Every Year - Official at Cyber Security Conference in Sochi
Andrei Krutskih, special presidential representative on info security and Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian foreign ministry, addressed the issue of hacking attacks during the Kuban Cyber Security international conference which is taking place in Sochi on October 13-14. He noted that Washington unilaterally canceled the US-Russia dialogue on cybersecurity, since the American side was not able to force their stance onto Russia.He also addressed the recent pledge by the US Department of State to impose cyber deterrence Russia, saying it is not possible. According to him, while the US policy may stretch up to “preventive” cyberattacks against Moscow, Russia would prevent a possible global catastrophe and won’t sacrifice its national interests.The Kuban Cyber Security Conference is an open platform for dialogue between authorities, business, experts and the younger generation on topical issues of protection against cyber threats.
16:53 GMT 13.10.2022 (Updated: 16:59 GMT 13.10.2022)
Earlier this year, Moscow sent Washington proposals aimed at taking joint measures to protect both countries' critical infrastructure from cyberattacks. However, the US unilaterally withdrew from the negotiations.
Andrei Krutskih, special presidential representative on info security and Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian foreign ministry, addressed the issue of hacking attacks during the Kuban Cyber Security international conference which is taking place in Sochi on October 13-14.
"Hundreds of thousands, and even millions of hostile cyberattacks of different types are committed against Russia every year. There was a figure of one hundred [million] a year when we hosted the World Cup [2018], 25 million cyberassaults were carried out on Russia in order to disrupt this event alone", said Krutskih.
He noted that Washington unilaterally canceled the US-Russia dialogue
on cybersecurity, since the American side was not able to force their stance onto Russia.
"The Americans have stopped issuing visas to our representatives - not to enter America, but to enter the UN, where all these negotiations are taking place”, the official added, explaining how the US resorts to direct sabotage of the dialogue.
He also addressed the recent pledge by the US Department of State to impose cyber deterrence Russia, saying it is not possible. According to him, while the US policy may stretch up to “preventive” cyberattacks
against Moscow, Russia would prevent a possible global catastrophe and won’t sacrifice its national interests.
The Kuban Cyber Security Conference is an open platform for dialogue between authorities, business, experts and the younger generation on topical issues of protection against cyber threats.