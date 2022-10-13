https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russia-faces-millions-cyberattacks-every-year--official-at-cyber-security-conference-in-sochi-1101815108.html

Russia Faces Millions Cyberattacks Every Year - Official at Cyber Security Conference in Sochi

Russia Faces Millions Cyberattacks Every Year - Official at Cyber Security Conference in Sochi

Earlier this year, Moscow sent Washington proposals aimed at taking joint measures to protect both countries' critical infrastructure from cyberattacks... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T16:53+0000

2022-10-13T16:53+0000

2022-10-13T16:59+0000

russia

russia

cyber security

conference

sochi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/59/1058075908_134:0:1786:929_1920x0_80_0_0_bed17d5fac2cacce61f6549e329752b7.jpg

Andrei Krutskih, special presidential representative on info security and Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian foreign ministry, addressed the issue of hacking attacks during the Kuban Cyber Security international conference which is taking place in Sochi on October 13-14. He noted that Washington unilaterally canceled the US-Russia dialogue on cybersecurity, since the American side was not able to force their stance onto Russia.He also addressed the recent pledge by the US Department of State to impose cyber deterrence Russia, saying it is not possible. According to him, while the US policy may stretch up to “preventive” cyberattacks against Moscow, Russia would prevent a possible global catastrophe and won’t sacrifice its national interests.The Kuban Cyber Security Conference is an open platform for dialogue between authorities, business, experts and the younger generation on topical issues of protection against cyber threats.

russia

sochi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, cyber security, conference, sochi