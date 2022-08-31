International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/us-government-using-microsoft-to-conceal-cyber-aggression-against-russia-moscow-says-1100215516.html
US Government Using Microsoft to Conceal Cyber-Aggression Against Russia, Moscow Says
US Government Using Microsoft to Conceal Cyber-Aggression Against Russia, Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington has been using the software giant Microsoft to conceal cyber-aggression or conduct information campaigns against Moscow, Russian... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T10:28+0000
2022-08-31T10:34+0000
world
microsoft
russia
us
cyber
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/84/1078308472_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58b9960977b3086c3d1f07336cf568df.jpg
"Microsoft has been actively used by the government of the United States, not by the Russian authorities, to conceal a direct cyber-aggression or to carry out information campaigns, including against our country," Zakharova told a briefing.On August 15, Microsoft said that its cybersecurity officials disrupted a Russia-based threat actor known as Seaborgium by disabling accounts associated with the group's operations, adding that Seaborgium’s operations involve persistent phishing and credential theft campaigns leading to intrusions and data theft.Microsoft said it has since the beginning of 2022 detected Seaborgium campaigns targeting over 30 countries, primarily NATO countries. Seaborgium primarily focuses on defense and intelligence consulting companies, as well as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, according to the company.
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/microsoft-says-disrupted-russia-based-seaborgium-cyber-threat-actor-1099630132.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/84/1078308472_455:0:3186:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05f45778d2ec60b9dc1a6665f9585aa7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
microsoft, russia, us, cyber
microsoft, russia, us, cyber

US Government Using Microsoft to Conceal Cyber-Aggression Against Russia, Moscow Says

10:28 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 31.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenMicrosoft Corp. logo
Microsoft Corp. logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington has been using the software giant Microsoft to conceal cyber-aggression or conduct information campaigns against Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Microsoft has been actively used by the government of the United States, not by the Russian authorities, to conceal a direct cyber-aggression or to carry out information campaigns, including against our country," Zakharova told a briefing.
On August 15, Microsoft said that its cybersecurity officials disrupted a Russia-based threat actor known as Seaborgium by disabling accounts associated with the group's operations, adding that Seaborgium’s operations involve persistent phishing and credential theft campaigns leading to intrusions and data theft.
This Aug. 24, 1995 file photo shows Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates sitting on stage during a video portion of the Windows 95 Launch Event, on the company's campus in Redmond, Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
Science & Tech
Microsoft Says Disrupted Russia-Based ‘Seaborgium’ Cyber Threat Actor
15 August, 19:54 GMT
Microsoft said it has since the beginning of 2022 detected Seaborgium campaigns targeting over 30 countries, primarily NATO countries. Seaborgium primarily focuses on defense and intelligence consulting companies, as well as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, according to the company.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала