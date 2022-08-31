https://sputniknews.com/20220831/us-government-using-microsoft-to-conceal-cyber-aggression-against-russia-moscow-says-1100215516.html

US Government Using Microsoft to Conceal Cyber-Aggression Against Russia, Moscow Says

US Government Using Microsoft to Conceal Cyber-Aggression Against Russia, Moscow Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington has been using the software giant Microsoft to conceal cyber-aggression or conduct information campaigns against Moscow, Russian... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T10:28+0000

2022-08-31T10:28+0000

2022-08-31T10:34+0000

world

microsoft

russia

us

cyber

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/84/1078308472_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58b9960977b3086c3d1f07336cf568df.jpg

"Microsoft has been actively used by the government of the United States, not by the Russian authorities, to conceal a direct cyber-aggression or to carry out information campaigns, including against our country," Zakharova told a briefing.On August 15, Microsoft said that its cybersecurity officials disrupted a Russia-based threat actor known as Seaborgium by disabling accounts associated with the group's operations, adding that Seaborgium’s operations involve persistent phishing and credential theft campaigns leading to intrusions and data theft.Microsoft said it has since the beginning of 2022 detected Seaborgium campaigns targeting over 30 countries, primarily NATO countries. Seaborgium primarily focuses on defense and intelligence consulting companies, as well as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, according to the company.

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/microsoft-says-disrupted-russia-based-seaborgium-cyber-threat-actor-1099630132.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

microsoft, russia, us, cyber