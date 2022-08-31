https://sputniknews.com/20220831/us-government-using-microsoft-to-conceal-cyber-aggression-against-russia-moscow-says-1100215516.html
US Government Using Microsoft to Conceal Cyber-Aggression Against Russia, Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington has been using the software giant Microsoft to conceal cyber-aggression or conduct information campaigns against Moscow, Russian... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
10:28 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 31.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington has been using the software giant Microsoft to conceal cyber-aggression or conduct information campaigns against Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Microsoft has been actively used by the government of the United States, not by the Russian authorities, to conceal a direct cyber-aggression or to carry out information campaigns, including against our country," Zakharova told a briefing.
On August 15, Microsoft said that its cybersecurity officials disrupted a Russia-based threat actor known as Seaborgium by disabling accounts associated with the group's operations, adding that Seaborgium’s operations involve persistent phishing and credential theft campaigns leading to intrusions and data theft.
Microsoft said it has since the beginning of 2022 detected Seaborgium campaigns targeting over 30 countries, primarily NATO countries. Seaborgium primarily focuses on defense and intelligence consulting companies, as well as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, according to the company.