Microsoft Says Disrupted Russia-Based ‘Seaborgium’ Cyber Threat Actor
Microsoft Says Disrupted Russia-Based ‘Seaborgium’ Cyber Threat Actor
15.08.2022
"The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has observed and taken actions to disrupt campaigns launched by SEABORGIUM, an actor Microsoft has tracked since 2017. SEABORGIUM is a threat actor that originates from Russia, with objectives and victimology that align closely with Russian state interests," Microsoft said in a blog post.MSTIC took action to disable accounts used by Seaborgium for reconnaissance, phishing and email collection, Microsoft said.Seaborgium’s operations involve persistent phishing and credential theft campaigns leading to intrusions and data theft, according to Microsoft.MSTIC assess that information collected during Seaborgium intrusions likely supports traditional espionage objectives and information operations, not financial motives, Microsoft added.Microsoft since the beginning of 2022 has observed Seaborgium campaigns targeting over 30 countries, primarily NATO countries, the tech company said. Seaborgium primarily focuses on defense and intelligence consulting companies, as well as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, Microsoft also said.Microsoft in the blog post also shared directions for customers who are concerned about Seaborgium’s activities, including methods to determine whether a system may be compromised.
Microsoft Says Disrupted Russia-Based ‘Seaborgium’ Cyber Threat Actor

19:54 GMT 15.08.2022
© AP PhotoThis Aug. 24, 1995 file photo shows Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates sitting on stage during a video portion of the Windows 95 Launch Event, on the company's campus in Redmond, Washington
This Aug. 24, 1995 file photo shows Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates sitting on stage during a video portion of the Windows 95 Launch Event, on the company's campus in Redmond, Washington
© AP Photo
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Microsoft cybersecurity officials disrupted a Russia-based threat actor known as Seaborgium by disabling accounts associated with the group’s operations, the tech company said on Monday.
"The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has observed and taken actions to disrupt campaigns launched by SEABORGIUM, an actor Microsoft has tracked since 2017. SEABORGIUM is a threat actor that originates from Russia, with objectives and victimology that align closely with Russian state interests," Microsoft said in a blog post.
MSTIC took action to disable accounts used by Seaborgium for reconnaissance, phishing and email collection, Microsoft said.
Seaborgium’s operations involve persistent phishing and credential theft campaigns leading to intrusions and data theft, according to Microsoft.
MSTIC assess that information collected during Seaborgium intrusions likely supports traditional espionage objectives and information operations, not financial motives, Microsoft added.
Microsoft since the beginning of 2022 has observed Seaborgium campaigns targeting over 30 countries, primarily NATO countries, the tech company said. Seaborgium primarily focuses on defense and intelligence consulting companies, as well as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, Microsoft also said.
Microsoft in the blog post also shared directions for customers who are concerned about Seaborgium’s activities, including methods to determine whether a system may be compromised.
