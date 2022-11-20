https://sputniknews.com/20221120/french-defense-minister-calls-for-avoiding-escalation-over-false-assessment-of-incident-in-poland-1104469288.html

French Defense Minister Calls for Avoiding Escalation Over False Assessment of Incident in Poland

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Sunday that it was necessary to avoid false assessment and hasty judgments of the missile...

"Escalation may develop very quickly. It is necessary to remain calm and carefully analyze what is happening to avoid any false assessment. Our military intelligence has been looking into the matter since Tuesday together with the United States and the United Kingdom," Lecornu told French magazine.On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.

