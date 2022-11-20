International
https://sputniknews.com/20221120/french-defense-minister-calls-for-avoiding-escalation-over-false-assessment-of-incident-in-poland-1104469288.html
French Defense Minister Calls for Avoiding Escalation Over False Assessment of Incident in Poland
French Defense Minister Calls for Avoiding Escalation Over False Assessment of Incident in Poland
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Sunday that it was necessary to avoid false assessment and hasty judgments of the missile... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T15:48+0000
2022-11-20T16:37+0000
russia
france
ukraine
poland
missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104357924_1:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_975a103c8092017ecc0d460b8df2fcdc.jpg
"Escalation may develop very quickly. It is necessary to remain calm and carefully analyze what is happening to avoid any false assessment. Our military intelligence has been looking into the matter since Tuesday together with the United States and the United Kingdom," Lecornu told French magazine.On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.
https://sputniknews.com/20221119/french-politician-urges-paris-to-end-help-for-zelensky-over-attempt-to-provoke-world-war-1104433389.html
russia
france
ukraine
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104357924_456:0:3185:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8b519586b53289187388e70892aad8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, france, ukraine, poland, missile
russia, france, ukraine, poland, missile

French Defense Minister Calls for Avoiding Escalation Over False Assessment of Incident in Poland

15:48 GMT 20.11.2022 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 20.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / WOJTEK RADWANSKIAerial view taken on November 17, 2022 shows the site where a missile strike killed two men in the eastern Poland village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine on November 15, 2022.
Aerial view taken on November 17, 2022 shows the site where a missile strike killed two men in the eastern Poland village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine on November 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Sunday that it was necessary to avoid false assessment and hasty judgments of the missile incident in Poland, which may lead to escalation of the Ukraine conflict.
"Escalation may develop very quickly. It is necessary to remain calm and carefully analyze what is happening to avoid any false assessment. Our military intelligence has been looking into the matter since Tuesday together with the United States and the United Kingdom," Lecornu told French magazine.
A policeman talks to a driver on the street near the site where a missile strike killed two men in the eastern Poland village of Przewodow - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
World
French Politician Urges Paris to End Help for Zelensky Over Attempt to Provoke World War
Yesterday, 12:42 GMT
On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала